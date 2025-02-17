"This about Akademiks?" — Internet reacts to PartyNextDoor tweeting "I'll take care of you"

On the morning of Monday, February 17, PartyNextDoor posted a cryptic tweet saying, "I'll take care of you," without mentioning any names, leaving it unclear who or what the tweet referred to.

PartyNextDoor's tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 537K views, 22K likes, and 5K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"This about akademiks?"

The netizen might have said this because DJ Akademiks, in a livestream on February 4, said that Drake's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U), should sell more than 200K units to remain dominant in the music industry.

Besides this, some netizens appeared unhappy with the rapper's latest album and called it a flop.

"Take care of that flopping a** album," commented an X user.

"Party at the party?," added another.

"Playing with your nose made this album mid :/," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, others appreciated his latest work and asked him to release a mixtape next. Some even demanded a deluxe version of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U).

"Honestly first album i can't even pick my favorite from. There's many," replied a netizen.

"Bad**s album man," posted another.

"drop a mixtape, we’re rooting for you!!," a fan said.

"All the struggle that we been through. Kickin' it like jitsu. Need the deluxe P," one commented.

$$$4U, a collaborative album by the Canadian duo Drake and PartyNextDoor, was released on Valentine's Day (February 14).

PartyNextDoor's new album with Drake set new records on Valentine's Day

PartyNextDoor's collaborative album with Drizzy, which has been in the works for years, set new records on Apple Music within a day of its release. On February 15, the album was recognized as the biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music's history based on first-day streams worldwide, Billboard reported.

Days before $$$4U was released, the God's Plan rapper welcomed PartyNextDoor at his Melbourne concert. Drizzy also hinted about what their upcoming album would be about, telling the crowd:

"I got an album coming out on Feb. 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there’s some personal feelings on there for you. Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together."

The album's cover art was also revealed at the concert. It features both artists dressed in fur coats standing in front of the Marilyn Monroe Towers in Canada. $$$4U marks Drizzy's first full-length album release following For All the Dogs, his solo album from 2023.

It's also the second collaborative album Drake has released, with the previous one being a joint effort with 21 Savage, Her Loss (2022).

PartyNextDoor will join Drake during the 2025 Wireless Festival

Days after the release of $$$4U, Drake has been announced to headline the 2025 Wireless Festival—an annual UK music event that will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

Wireless Festival shared the news on its social media platforms on Sunday, February 16, revealing that the In My Feelings rapper will close out all three nights with different setlists.

On Friday, July 11, Drizzy will be joined by his latest collaborator, PartyNextDoor, while Summer Walker will appear as a special guest. On Saturday, Drake will perform with The Mandem.

Then, on the final night, Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel will join the One Dance rapper on stage. For the first time in the festival's history, the same artist will perform multiple times with multiple setlists.

The Wireless Festival will be held in London's Finsbury Park from July 11 to 13, 2025. The presale of tickets begins on February 18 at noon, and the general sale starts on Wednesday, February 19.

