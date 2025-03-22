 "How is jewelry spelled? J-E-W" — Kanye West shows off his Swastika necklace, claims it's made by a Jew

On Saturday, March 22, an X user @FearedBuck uploaded a video clip of Kanye West, in which the rapper was talking about Jews. At one point, Ye pulls down the zipper on his hoodie to reveal a Swastika necklace around his neck, claiming that a Jew had made it. He ended the video by saying, "How is jewelry spelled, my n***a? J-E-W".

The clip has since attracted the attention of netizens, with many of them criticizing the 99 Problems rapper for his behavior.

The video comes as Kanye West is already making headlines for multiple negative reasons, including his anti-semitic comments. More recently, the Gold Digger rapper has also been taking shots at the big names in the industry, including Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar among others.

Kanye West advertised swastika t-shirts at the Super Bowl

Kanye West's last sensationally anti-semitic move was to sell t-shirts with swastika printed over them. He listed these t-shirts on his clothing line, yeezy.com. Ye even ran an ad for the collection at the Super Bowl.

An anti-hate organization, Anti-Defamation League, spoke about this t-shirt collection in an X post, writing:

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website — a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika. The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the N*zis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy."

Per CBS News, the organization also noted that the product with the swastika was labeled HH-01, which is said to be code for Heil Hitler. Ye's comments were called "vile antisemitism". West's Shopify store was also shut down as a consequence.

Last month Kanye posted a series of anti-semitic remarks on X. In one of them, he praised Adolf Hitler, while in another, he identified as a N*zi. In one of his tweets he wrote,

"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments"

West's erratic behavior has been creating headlines for well over a month. He got much criticism after his wife Bianca Censori appeared on the Grammy red carpet in a transparent nude dress.

Per Newsweek, the couple left the venue shortly after walking the red carpet. A few days later, Kanye also appeared to be celebrating the fact that his wife was googled more than the Grammys itself. The Follow God rapper has since also made the dress available for sale on his yeezy.com website.

Ye's Malibu mansion is on sale

More recently, Kanye West has put up his Malibu home for sale for a second time. The 4,700-square-foot property contains a beachfront house and was bought by the Runaway rapper six months ago, for $21 million.

Kanye West has gotten the realtor power couple, Dylan Eckardt and Amanda Lynn, to put his property on the market separately for $30 million. Eckardt, who has also represented West in the past, says:

"This is one of the bigger listings for me and Amanda together. I’m gonna sell it this time to a great collector who wants to finish a masterpiece."

Designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect from Japan, Tadao Ando, Kanye West's home is made of more than 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel, and 12 massive pylons driven into the sand.

Those with properties around West's Malibu home include Jay-Z and Beyonce, Pierce Brosnan, Reese Witherspoon, Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone.

