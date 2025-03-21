"OGs hating on the new kings" — Internet reacts to Lord Jamar saying he would rather listen to Kanye West music over Kendrick Lamar

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Lord Jamar uploaded a video from the official YouTube channel The God Pod With Lord Jamar. In the clip, Jamar made some remarks about Kendrick Lamar. He further said that he would rather listen to Kanye West's music than the ones by Kendrick Lamar. In the video, a fan asked Jamar:

"Jamar, whose music would you rather listen to? Kanye West or Kendrick Lamar."

Jamar didn't take much time to answer and claimed that he would rather listen to Ye's music. He said:

"I'm not gonna lie, probably Kanye... I'm just not a big Kendrick guy like that, I'm sorry. That makes me a bad person on the internet you know."

He added that he would choose Kanye if considering rhyming style and voice. Later, Jamar even complimented the first few albums that Kanye had released during the beginning of his career.

Meanwhile, this conversation and his remarks went viral on the internet, with netizens flooding social media with their reactions to the same. A user (@MykellthePG) tweeted:

"OGs hating on the new kings is a sickness."

"Sad times when Lord Jamar became an internet troll," another netizen wrote on X.

"Says the person who thinks the earth is flat," mocked another one.

"That’s valid honestly," commented a user supporting Jamar's remarks.

Some netizens opined that Jamar liking Ye is "his preference."

"Nothing wrong with that, it’s his preference," one user wrote on X.

"It’s crazy because Kendrick is more on par with Jamar’s interests than Ye," added a tweet.

"I struggle with Kendrick’s voice and flow as well," mentioned a user.

Lord Jamar had previously received backlash for allegedly discrediting Kendrick Lamar's representation of LA

On an episode of The God Pod With Lord Jamar, uploaded in December last year, Lord Jamar made some remarks about Kendrick Lamar, which then exposed him to scrutiny by K.Dot's fanbase. In the episode, Jamar said:

"Kendrick was supposed to be just like a nerd or some regular guy. Now all of a sudden he’s like a gang banger or some sh*t."

Jamar further seemingly discredited Kendrick Lamar's representation of Los Angeles. Lord Jamar, in fact, called The Game a "good LA rapper" who had represented the city in the best possible way.

The remarks exposed him to immense bashing on social media, with one netizen bringing up Jamar's previous comments about the earth being flat.

For context, Jamar made headlines for promoting his flat earth theory back in October 2024. He made an appearance on the In Godfrey We Trust podcast, where he claimed that it was impossible to "live on a ball." He further described that ancient civilizations believed that they "lived on a level plane."

According to Jamar, if the earth were round, water around it would be sucked into the "vacuum of the space." His thoughts about the earth being flat attracted massive attention on social media, where many mocked him for his perspective.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar is likely to be a part of the opening ceremony of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

