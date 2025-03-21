"Not like us in 2028" - Netizens react as 2028 Olympics Chairman says Kendrick Lamar will be involved in the event in some way

The Chairman of the 2028 Olympics, Casey Wasserman, hinted that Kendrick Lamar could be involved in some way with the tournament. It is worth noting that Wasserman is also the official agent of the rapper as the head of his eponymous talent agency.

On March 20, Casey Wasserman spoke to the Associated Press (AP) in Greece about K Dot's potential involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games.

“Fortunately in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar. He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way," he said.

Fans took to X to react to the Olympic Chairman's statements with many wondering if Kendrick Lamar would still perform Not Like Us four years later. One user quipped:

"Not like us in 2028😭"

"Not like us in front of the canada national athletes is wild," another fan joked.

"Hope he drops another banger because playing 'Not Like Us' as his closer in 2028 is boogeyman energy," a user opined.

"Keep these haters talking K Dot," another netizen chimed in.

Some fans believed Lamar's hype should be credited to his feud with Drake:

"Pretty fair bet” 😭 they counting on his 2028 hype if he will still be carried on Drake’s wave," a user remarked.

"Would genuinely be a mistake. No one’s gonna care for the performance by 2028, especially outside the U.S," a fan alleged.

"Ain't no fuckn way y'all wanna troll Drake all upto 2028," another netizen commented.

Kendrick Lamar had an eventful last year and began his 2025 on a high note by winning big at the 67th Grammy Awards and headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The West Coast rapper also featured in Playboi Carti's latest album, I Am Music.

Kendrick Lamar creates history by becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

On February 9, 2025, Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His performance, highly anticipated after his feud with Drake, included several hits and two diss tracks—Not Like Us and Euphoria. The feud, which lasted from March to May 2024, saw Lamar accuse Drake of being a p*dophile in Not Like Us, sparking controversy but also making it one of his biggest hits.

Lamar won five Grammy Awards for Not Like Us this year, including the coveted Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The track also peaked at number one in ten countries upon release. It also remained at the top of the Billboard Global 200 for four non-consecutive weeks, marking K Dot's first solo number-one track on the list.

However, Not Like Us did not escape its fair share of controversies. Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) alleging that the music company used illegal means to boost sales and streams on the track. The legal proceedings of the same have been ongoing.

During his Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar was also accompanied by his longtime collaborator SZA, who lately featured in the track Luther from Lamar's latest studio album, GNX. The rapper notably dropped the album in November 2024, marking his first album release since his beef with Drake ended. Tennis superstar Serena Williams also made a cameo during Lamar's performance.

According to data released by Roc Nation, Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show garnered 133.5 million viewers - becoming the most-watched halftime performance of all time. The record was previously held by Michael Jackson with 133.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Drake also released an album since his feud with Lamar ended. The album, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was released in collaboration with PartyNextDoor in February 2025.

In the latest news, Kendrick Lamar featured in three tracks in Playboi Carti's much-awaited third studio album, I Am Music. The rapper lent his voice in the tracks Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backdoor.

