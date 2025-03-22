"Ye so jealous" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying Kendrick Lamar is "just a pawn" in the rap industry

On Friday, March 21, DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot of a tweet from Kanye West's recent social media rant. The tweet, which was directed at Kendrick Lamar, called the GNX rapper "just a pawn" in the music industry, also suggesting that his music had a "r*pist tone."

Ye further expressed his disappointment at the Squabble Up rapper being featured on Playboi Carti's latest release, I Am Music. K-Dot has collaborated on three songs on the long-awaited record. Meanwhile, Kanye also claimed that Lamar's albums prior to and after the release of Not Like Us "tanked."

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 380K views and 4.5K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Ye so jealous he cant even hold it in nomore lmao, how he wishes like that remix would have took off instead of being ignored by everyone not named kanye… pathetic."

Some netizens speculated that Kanye West held a grudge against Lamar for now having the "most acclaimed discography" in the industry.

"Kanye is still mad Kendrick took his place as the rapper with the most acclaimed discography in rap history," commented an X user.

"Ye is like Tupac. He stands up agaisnt the establishment and anything that threatens his beliefs. Even though pac would never do this crazy nazi campaign," added another.

"Using a delusional person who clearly needs help as evidence in something speaks to how truly down bad drake stan’s have been for 365 straight days," spoke one netizen.

"Both of Kendrick last albums sold more then Both Kanye last Albums, what he meant by Tanked?" replied an individual.

Meanwhile, some sided with Kanye West, claiming that his theory about Kendrick being a pawn was rooted in truth.

"Kanye is telling the truth. Mr Morale was an epic failure, and the beef was Kendrick’s strategy to get hot again. 1 year after the beef and he’s starting to fizzle out again," wrote a netizen.

"Ye is just exposing the truth that most people see. We all know that Kendrick is pushed to us by the big labels as a way to kick Drake out of our ears," posted an X user.

"Kanye might be off his meds but he knows what he’s saying… Kendrick’s numbers before the beef cannot compare to Kendrick’s numbers afterwards... UMG gave kendrick all the munitions in the world to end Drake .. all because Drake wanted to renegotiate his contract. Toy soldier," commented another.

Kanye West excluded Lamar from his list of '12 Rap Kings'

Besides calling Kendrick Lamar a pawn, Kanye West took another indirect shot at the Humble rapper by revealing his own list of '12 Rap Kings.' While Drake, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, 2Pac, Eminem, and Nas were some of the names on his list, Lamar didn't make it.

Explaining Lamar's absence on the list, the Donda rapper posted another tweet, writing that he never considered Kendrick a king, particularly of the world.

In another post that has created an uproar on social media, West talked about Jay-Z and Beyoncé, calling their twin children "r*tarded." He also suggested that Bey should've gone for artificial insemination. While the couple hasn't responded to Ye's now-deleted tweet so far, it is certain to have an impact on their rapport.

In a subsequent tweet, Kanye West claimed to love Hov and said he felt bad about his words, however, he then cited incidents when the couple allegedly didn't stand by him. One of his tweets also read that Jay-Z was probably out to kill him now.

