"This the worst K. Dot feature on the album ngl" - Netizens divided as Kendrick Lamar features in three songs on Playboi Carti's album Music

Rapper Kendrick Lamar featured in three tracks in Playboi Carti's much-awaited studio album, I Am Music, released on March 14, 2025.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with Carti was kept under wraps until hours before the release of the album. Playboi Carti confirmed the same when he released his official tracklist ahead of dropping I Am Music. K Dot featured in three tracks - Mojo Jojo, Good Credit, and Backdoor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Lamar featuring in Carti's album. While some liked the songs, others did not appreciate them. One X user referred to the track Good Credit and wrote:

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

"This the worst K. Dot feature on the album ngl."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kendrick ruined the album," a fan opined.

"He ruined the whole thing," another X user jibed.

"Kendrick ruined this album this is Carti moment not KDot stop that hype wtf," a netizen remarked.

Some fans shared a different take and enjoyed Lamar's work:

"The song will age like wine, guess what Luka n Bron winning the champs," a fan alleged.

Ad

"Good Credit ain't it for me ... He killed it on BACKDOOR tho," a user added.

"Kendrick lamar ate his part tho," another netizen commented.

Playboi Carti's third studio album comes after a long break of five years. His last release was in 2020 with the album Whole Lotta Red. His latest project features 30 songs with collaborations such as Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and The Weeknd.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar mentioned ASAP Relli and Luka Doncic in Playboi Carti's track Good Credit

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park - Source: Getty

In Playboi Carti's track Good Credit from his last album I Am Music, Kendrick Lamar had a dedicated verse where he seemingly took shots at ASAP Relli. He also mentioned basketball icon Luka Doncic in the track.

Ad

For those uninformed, ASAP Relli has been on the news in recent weeks due to the trial of rapper ASAP Rocky. Relli notably testified against Rocky during his gun assault trial, where the latter was accused of shooting the former. However, ASAP Rocky was declared innocent by the court in February 2025.

In his verse on Good Credit, Kendrick Lamar took direct shots at ASAP Relli and rapped:

"Belly on chain go big/White gold link fall on the belly/The emerald cuff for hers and his/That b**ch on point like A$AP Relli."

Ad

Further, K Dot also seemingly compared himself to Luka Doncic, a popular NBA icon who represents the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also a part of the Slovenia national team. In his verse, he seemingly suggested he "carries the weight" or is fat like Doncic and rapped:

"The numbers says nothing/ the money is nothing/ I really been held my promise/ Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, ni**a/ I'm Luka Dončić."

Ad

Kendrick Lamar also featured in two of Playboi Carti's other tracks - Backdoor and Mojo Jojo. Carti's collaboration with the West Coast rapper was kept under wraps as a surprise before he decided to release his entire tracklist just before dropping the album.

Playboi Carti was originally supposed to drop I Am Music at around midnight EST. However, he delayed it to 3 am EST. However, Carti did not drop his album at the said time. However, he allegedly confirmed to multiple hip-hop influencers, including DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat that he would drop it "any minute now."

The phrase "any minute now" also began trending on X on March 14, hours before his album release. After a major chaos, Playboi Carti finally released the album at 7:30 am EST. The album has garnered mixed reviews so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback