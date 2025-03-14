When will Playboi Carti drop his new album? Timings explored as rapper drops collaboration list including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more 

Shortly after announcing the release date of his highly anticipated album, I Am Music, Playboi Carti took to X on March 14, 2025, to inform fans that the album will drop at "12 0CLOCK PST". This means the rapper's I Am Music will release at 3 am EST as per the timezone followed in USA, and 7 am BST as per the timezone followed in the UK.

In addition to announcing the album's time of release, Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, also dropped a collaboration list of artists who will feature on I Am Music. These artists include; Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Skepta, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Before the rapper dropped the list of featured artists, DJ Akademiks had hinted at most of the names present in Carter's official tweet. On March 13, 2025, Akademiks tweeted:

"CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the shit. This shit for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back."

While the rapper has been teasing I Am Music since 2021, there were a lot of delays in releasing the album, leading to fans' backlash as well. However, Playboi Carti ended his 2-year X hiatus and tweeted "FRIDAY" on March 13, 2025, officially announcing a March 14, 2025, release date for the album.

Playboi Carti delayed I Am Music's initial release time: Details explored

According to a report by Billboard dated March 14, 2025, Playboi Carti's I Am Music was initially scheduled to drop at 12 am EST. However, the rapper took to X on the day of the album's release, announcing a three-hour delay to 3 am EST in a now-deleted tweet stating:

"HAD TO WAIT 4 THUG 2 SEND HIS VERSE."

Moments after sharing a list of the collaborative artists on the soon-to-be-released album, Carter shared a photo of a FaceTime call with Young Thug.

"HAD 2 MAKE SURE SLIMEEEE WAS ON DIS MF 12 PSTTRIMMMMMMMM," he added.

While the Meh rapper hasn't given away much about his upcoming release, DJ Akademiks took to X on March 13, 2025, claiming that Playboi Carti made him listen to the entire album on call. The podcaster claimed that I Am Music would be "called a class day 1," and that people could unfollow and block him if they thought he was lying.

In his series of tweets complimenting Carter, DJ Akademiks also claimed that "CARTI SAVED 2025," and mentioned that I Am Music featured songs for everyone, dubbing it the "MOST COMPLETE ALBUM".

While Akademiks praised the album, he also hinted at a Kendrick Lamar feature in it during his recent livestream. Without indulging in the details, Akademiks mentioned:

“Buckle up y’all, that n**** talk his s*** again,”

Saying so, Akademiks affirmed that he wasn't going to leak any further particulars of the album.

I Am Music is Carter's long-awaited third studio album, which follows his 2020 release, Whole Lotta Red. While the rapper didn't release an album after 2020, he did release tracks since 2023 like Ketamine, EVILJ0RDAN, UR the Moon, and BACKR00MS with Travis Scott.

After the album's release, the rapper will debut it live at the Rolling Loud California 2025 which is taking place on March 15-16, 2025, at Hollywood Park.

