"HE REMEMBERED HIS PASSWORD" — Memes erupt as internet reacts to Playboi Carti finally announcing new album release date  

Playboi Carti announced the release date of his album I AM MUSIC with a tweet on March 13, 2025, saying "FRIDAY," confirming the album will likely drop on March 14, 2025.

Carti's tweet has amassed 4 million views since it was posted and features the comments of multiple fans who are looking forward to the album's release. Additionally, memes erupted after the rapper's one-word tweet, given that he last tweeted on December 26, 2022.

Carti's tweet announcing album's release date (Image via X/ @playboicarti)

Taking a dig at the rapper's resurgence on the social media platform after almost 2 years, an X user tweeted:

"HE REMEMBERED HIS PASSWORD"

Netizen pokes fun at Carti's album announcement (Image via X/ @ohfold)

"Not to be that guy but it’s actually Wednesday" an X user commented sarcastically.

"I just canceled my sons birth for this" another X user joked.

Additionally, the rapper posted a video on Instagram featuring a man shouting the details of the upcoming album while walking through a busy road. In the Instagram video, the man loudly announces:

"New Carti album. This Friday!"

"My album done" — Playboi Carti confirmed the completion of I AM MUSIC via an Instagram Story

Before announcing the exact release date of his upcoming album, Playboi Carti took to Instagram Stories on March 9, 2025, stating:

"MY ALBUM DONE ME N WHEEZY TALKING ABOUT SOME OL OTHER SH*TT,"

The album completion announcement followed a previous IG story posted by Carti which was a picture of the rapper featuring Jay-Z's 2001 track Girls Girls Girls. After posting the image, the rapper posted a screenshot showcasing a text from his producer Wheezy wherein he said he'll sample Jay-Z's track for Carti's album.

Carti's IG story announcing album completion (Image via X/ @nfr_podcast)

The controversy and wait surrounding I AM MUSIC began in March 2021 when Playboi Carti announced a follow-up record to his album Whole Lotta Red stating “LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done" on Instagram. This was followed by another announcement in August 2021, wherein the rapper shared a photo carousel captioned “NARCISSIST 09/13/21,” hinting at the album release on his 25th birthday.

However, there was no sign of the album on the mentioned date. Additionally, in April 2022, Carti mentioned in an interview with XXL Magazine that his upcoming album would be called Music "because that’s all it is at this point." Another year began without the rapper dropping the much-anticipated album followed by an interview with NUMÉRO BERLIN in November 2023.

In the 2023 NUMÉRO BERLIN interview, Playboi Carti hinted at working on new music by stating:

"I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing. I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy."

After dropping multiple snippets of songs, the rapper released a single called 2024 co-produced by Ojivolta, Earl on the Beat, and Kanye West in December 2023 followed by more musical snippets and collaborative releases. However, there was no sign of the I AM MUSIC album till December 2024, resulting in fans posting a trending hashtag called #IAMLIAR to express their discontent with Carti.

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC is the rapper's third studio album and despite the album taking so long to drop, fans have been looking forward to its release.

