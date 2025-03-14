"I really trusted PLAYBOI CARTI of all people" - Memes erupt on X as rapper does not drop new album I Am Music on scheduled time 

On Thursday, March 13, Playboi Carti uploaded a video on his Instagram handle, in which a bald man shouted, "New Carti Album this Friday". The Miss The Rage rapper also changed the DP of his social handles to the cover art of the upcoming album.

Carti's reel went viral soon after it dropped, receiving more than 66 million, 2 million likes, and 119K comments. Fans were eager to listen to the music the Sky rapper put out with his much-awaited third studio album, I Am Music.

However, there was no album drop by Carti on Friday, which frustrated fans. Many of them took to X to express their disappointment through memes, with one of them captioning their meme:

"I really trusted PLAYBOI CARTI of all people"

Some netizens criticized Carti for keeping the "whole world" up till 3 AM and then not dropping the album.

"Playboi Carti had the whole world stay up til 3AM and still didn’t drop" - commented an X user.

"Playboi Carti fans after getting lied to for the 1000th time" - added another.

"STAYED UP UNTIL 3AM JUST FOR PLAYBOI CARTI TO NOT DROP I AM MUSIC" - wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others made memes about the Magnolia rapper being a "f**king liar".

"Playboi Carti when it comes to being a f**ing liar" - posted a fourth netizen.

"playboi carti announcing an album and not dropping every f**king year" - wrote a fifth one.

"playboi carti in a few months if he doesn’t deliver tonight" - added a sixth user.

DJ Akademiks claimed that he had listened to Playboi Carti's album

Carti isn't the only one who claimed that I Am Music was dropping on Friday. DJ Akademiks swore by the news in a tweet as well. Akademiks claimed that he had heard the album one day prior to its release, on Thursday. He also teased a star-studded guest list featured on I Am Music's songs, including Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd.

In his tweet, Akademiks also added that he "shed a tear" listening to Carti's album and swore that the songs in it were for "everybody". Another viral tweet related to I Am Music, posted by @Kurrco on Thursday, claimed that Kendrick Lamar was also on the Punk Monk rapper's album.

For Carti's fans, it's been a long wait for his third album, which he first announced four years ago, three months after his sophomore LP, Whole Lotta Red dropped on Christmas 2020.

Another popular figure who has been eager for Carti's album to drop is Kai Cenat, who brought it up in an interview on Grammy's red carpet. While answering a question from Access Hollywood, Cenat said:

"He needs to drop, for real. Carti gotta drop. I know Carti gon’ see this. Carti, just drop! I’m on national TV. Drop, gang! You feel what I’m saying? So yeah, that’s what we missing. In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens."

The streamer's interview appeared to have moved Carti at the time, who reposted the clip on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"Realest video I seen in 2025... BX yal got 1 with Kai. Dis video might be the one to do it."

The promotional billboards of the New Tank rapper's upcoming album have been spotted across the US since February 2025, with the album, which was initially perceived to be named Narcissist, nowhere in sight.

While Carti's third album is yet to drop, he did drop its lead single, ALL RED, in September last year.

