"Yeah it's coming never" — Internet reacts to Swamp Izzo running away after being asked when Playboi Carti’s album is dropping

On Friday, February 28, @nfr_podcast shared a video clip of DJ Swamp Izzo being asked about the upcoming album from his collaborator, Playboi Carti.

Ad

In the clip, Izzo - who appears to be on a DJing gig - speaks to the interviewer about the album, saying:

"No, listen. I got this album coming out, man. I AM MUSIC, Playboi Carti, don't worry. The album is on the way, don't worry."

When the reporter asked the DJ about when the album was dropping, Izzo appeared to be running away from the camera.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 52K views within hours. Netizens have been reacting to the clip, with one of them commenting:

"yeah it's coming never"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens appeared upset about the artists playing in their faces.

"They’re playing in our faces dawg smh," commented an X user.

"This gimmick is so old man lol it’s 2025," added another.

"Yea we are cooked," wrote a third netizen

Meanwhile, others claimed to be sick of waiting for the album to drop.

"Playboi is a play boy, he played us," posted a fourth user.

Ad

"honestly f**k this album i’m sick in tired of this sh*t he had so many opportunities to drop and doesn’t do it anymore f**k this sh*t," replied a fifth one.

"He is trying to mind his business. Nothing more," commented a sixth netizen.

Playboi Carti has been promoting his upcoming album with billboards

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video clip featuring Swamp Izzo comes weeks after billboards promoting Playboi Carti's upcoming, I AM MUSIC, began appearing across the US. The album was first announced by the New Tank rapper back in 2021, just three months after the release of his sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red (released on Christmas 2020).

According to Pitchfork, Carti's first announcement came via an Instagram post captioned:

"LeTs dr0p thiS new Album. w3 noT done."

Ad

Five months later, the Flatbed Freestyle rapper dropped another post with a picture dump captioned: "NARCISSIST 09/13/21" - slatin the project for his 25th birthday. The post featured a masked figure in a barren warehouse surrounded by sewing machines and mannequins.

However, when September 13 arrived, no album was dropped. A day later, Carti's website store was launched with Narcissist-themed masks, bomber jackets, motorcycle helmets, and gloves.

In April of the following year, Playboi Carti was featured on the cover of XXL Magazine. In the interview, the Vamp Anthem rapper appeared to have abandoned Narcissist as his album's title, claiming it would be named Music.

Ad

Describing the theme for the album, Carti said:

"Love. S*x. Drugs. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar."

In December 2022, on the first anniversary of Whole Lotta Red, Playboi tweeted that his upcoming album's release was near, but no specifics were shared.

Another year passed with no updates, until November 2023, when he was featured in a German fashion magazine - Numéro Berlin. In the interview, Carti shared:

Ad

"I’ve been recording in Paris, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills… And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."

Ad

In December 2023, Carti shared two snippets of a song in his Instagram story, featuring DJ Swamp Izzo, with no song titles revealed.

Six months later, in June 2024, Playboi Carti headlined Cole Bennett's annual Summer Smash festival in Chicago, where he performed two new songs - All Red and F**k on My DJ.

All Red was later officially released on his 29th birthday as a lead single for his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC. It peaked at no.15 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A day before his birthday, the merch for the album also went live for sale - including hats, hoodies, and vinyl copies. While the album's release date was still not announced, the website claimed that all items would ship on April 18, 2025.

Ad

While fans speculate that Playboi Carti's album might drop before April 2025, an official announcement is yet to be made.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback