"They do not exist" — Internet reacts as Kanye West asks UMG CEO Lucian Grainge to show him a woman who can sing 3 Kendrick Lamar songs

Adding to his series of recent tweets mentioning prominent names from the industry, Kanye West recently asked UMG CEO Lucian Grainge to show him a woman who can sing 3 Kendrick Lamar songs. A screenshot of his now-deleted tweet was posted by @AkademiksTV on March 21, 2025, showcasing Ye's tweet stating:

"Lucien Show me a bad b*tch that can spit 3 Kendrick Lamar songs word for word"

Kanye West has criticized Lucian Grainge before, but his latest tweet appears to reference Drake's lawsuit. In January 2025, Drake sued UMG for defamation, claiming they approved and published Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, which falsely accused him of being a p*dophile.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Ye's tweet targeting Lucian wherein an X user agreed to Kanye's narrative and tweeted:

"They do not exist"

"It’s not one that exists no bad b*tches, listening to Kendrick Lamar" an X user commented.

"I’m actually surprised that some bad b*tches don’t just dance to Kendrick’s music just to shut people up/get notariaty. They don’t f*ck with Kendrick THAT MUCH" another X user mentioned.

"Ye out here looking for a unicorn 💀" an internet user stated.

"Some of us. Don’t live for bad b*tches. Give me the chick that can spit 3 Kendrick Lamar songs word for word" another internet user said.

Additionally, some internet users took the same dig at Kanye which he aimed at Kendrick Lamar and the UMG CEO:

"Show me any woman that can name 3 recent new Kanye song titles off the top of their head" an X user tweeted.

"i can absolutely guarantee you there’s no bad b*tches rapping ye word for word either" a netizen commented.

"Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal": Kanye West commented on Drizzy's 2022 deal with UMG

Apart from the recent tweet questioning UMG CEO Lucian Grainge with respect to Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West previously commented on Drake and Lucian during an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast in April 2024. Discussing Drake's 2022 deal with Universal Music Group which was reportedly worth $400 million, Kanye commented:

“Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal. He’s like, ‘Man, my daddy got it!’ You know what I’m saying? ‘My daddy control the spins! My daddy got the DSPs!’ Drake has a rich baby daddy. Lucian work for the people who control the banks in Africa.”

Additionally, Kanye West also claimed that Drake's deal with UMG cut his soul and it was like "he signed his soul to the Devil to not be cool with me", adding that it was Drizzy's job to go against God. During his appearance on Justin LaBoy's podcast, Kanye previewed a remix of his track Like That with a verse taking a dig at the UMG CEO stating:

"Where's Lucian? Serve your master, ni**a/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?"

In other news, Kanye West recently engaged in an X feud targeting Playboi Carti wherein both rappers involved each other's families in the exchange. The feud started with Carti calling Ye's daughter North his niece on his Instagram Story resulting in Kanye mentioning Carti's ex-partner Iggy Azalea and their son Onyx.

