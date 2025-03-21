"The Carters and The Kardashians are basically the same": Kanye explains why he will never apologize to Beyonce and Jay-Z

Rapper Kanye West again made the headlines after he took to X early Friday morning, March 21, to state that he isn’t going to apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé. In a now-deleted post on X, which was retrieved by Hollywood Unlocked and uploaded on Instagram on the same day, he wrote:

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN… NI*GAS BE GETTING ONE NI*GA OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME…”

He continued:

“TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X TRAFFICKING.”

According to a March 20 report from Page Six, Ye reportedly questioned the mental capacity of Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids, Sir and Rumi, before deleting the post.

A day before this, he also accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family of severing his relationship with their children and using the industry to undermine him. On March 20, addressing Kim, Kanye wrote on X:

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER.. I DON'T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN… I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”

In the tweet, he referred to the fact that on January 24, North, the daughter of Ye and Kim, appeared in a music video for FKA Twigs.

Kanye recently attacked Beyonce and Jay-Z online

Once again Kanye disparaged a fellow celebrity, this time Jay-Z and Beyoncé. After West attacked their twins online, the two are reportedly considering suing Kanye West soon after the tweet went viral, before he removed it.

According to Page Six's March 20 report, the couple is "discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether privately or through legal means." The outlet further added that the pair "will absolutely not stand for it" after the Stronger rapper "has spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."

On March 20, however, the same publication revealed that West then claimed to feel "bad" over unjustly disparaging Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children in one of his internet tirades.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD… I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T," Ye reportedly tweeted.

The Gold Digger rapper claimed that although he had always been a big supporter of the Carters, he felt "slighted" when they did not show up for his May 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian and when Jay picked Kendrick Lamar to sing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show instead of him.

In addition to Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kanye has also criticized a number of celebrities. On March 20 he tweeted,

“The Kardashians are s*x workers and they s*x traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.”

Following this, Blast reported on the same day that Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'devastated' over how Kanye West's outbursts affect their children. The Kardashians star is also said to view her ex as a danger to their children.

As per the outlet, Kim is desperately attempting to shield her children from anything that could affect how they view Ye as their father.

Ye also made fun of Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend who accused Diddy of abuse and violence in November 2023 in a since-settled lawsuit. On March 20, West asserted that Cassie reportedly "extorted" Diddy. Us Weekly viewed the now-deleted tweet from X in which West wrote:

"SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME."

Cassie responded to Ye by sharing a post from The Shade Room on her Instagram stories. The post featured a message from rapper Playboi Carti in which the rapper addressed West with just two words: "YE STFU".

