What did Kanye West say in his latest rants about Cassie? Diddy's ex claps back at the rapper

Kanye West made headlines after taking a dig at Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and one of the accusers, Cassie Ventura. On March 20, West claimed that Cassie allegedly "extorted" Diddy. In a now-deleted post from X that Us Weekly saw, West wrote:

"SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME."

However, once the tweet went viral, Cassie replied to the same by re-sharing a post on Playboi Cart's Instagram Story from March 20, where he addressed Ye and wrote:

“Ye STFU."

This post came after he took a dig at his ex-wife in his rant. On the same day, Kanye wrote on X:

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER.. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN… I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”

Kanye's tweet on Kim(Image via X /@kanyewest)

In the tweet, he referred to the fact that Ye and Kim’s daughter North was featured in an FKA Twigs music video on January 24.

Kanye recently attacked Cassie Ventura and Kim Kardashian via his tweets

Ye further ranted against Kim in another X post on the same day and wrote:

“The Kardashians are s*x workers and they s*x traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.”

On the other hand, shortly after Cassie fired back at Ye, the rapper again uploaded a tweet addressing the singer, which read:

"CASSIE YOU SHUT THE F*CK UP YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE NI*GA DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT ."

Kanye's tweet addressing Cassie (Image via X /@kanyewest)

This was not the first time Ye uploaded controversial posts. On February 7, 2025, Ye posted many tweets, calling for the release of his friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is in custody now.

Ye allegedly pleaded with Trump to pardon the rapper prior to his May 5 trial. This is due to the fact that Diddy has pleaded not guilty and has been refused bail three times.

He then criticized the celebrities in a statement for apparently saying nothing about the arrest and alleged that all the celebrities are just coward to let Diddy rot in jail. Ye also discussed rapper Chris Brown, who was accused of s*xual assault, violence, and intentional infliction of mental distress in 2009, in a separate tweet. He claimed that everyone watched when authorities arrested Chris Brown.

Ye further uploaded a picture of a blue t-shirt bearing Diddy's fashion brand's logo in another X post to advertise Sean John.

After this, Friends actor David Schwimmer publicly pleaded with Elon Musk to take West off the platform. The actor, who is Jewish, expressed concerns about the impact of the rapper's comments on the Jewish community, highlighting the way that such rhetoric can fuel unfavourable opinions and spark actual violence.

On February 9, 2025, Schwimmer responded by sharing many images on his Instagram account, including screenshots of West's posts and remarks about the alleged danger of hate speech propagation.

After the recent tweets, the Donda rapper has not said anything as of yet.

