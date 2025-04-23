Kanye West reveals "incestuous relationship" on new record 'Cousins': A Review

In a shocking tweet Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, recently revealed he supposedly had an "incestuous relationship" with a male cousin when he was younger.

In a tweet, uploaded to X on Monday (April 21), Ye claimed to have engaged in s*xual activity with his cousin, who he now claims to be incarcerated for murder. The latest admission from the 47-year-old also included a visualizer for a new song titled Cousins.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore," Kanye West tweeted.

A screenshot of Kanye West's tweet announcing the release of his new record 'Cousins' exclusively uploaded to X on April 21, 2025 (Image via X/@kanyewest)

The rapper recalls as a teenager coming across "dirty magazines," belonging to his late mother, Donda. He then claims to have acted out what he saw with his cousin.

The 24-time Grammy winner ends his tweet by sharing further details from encounters with his cousin, claiming:

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14."

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Kanye West's new song 'Cousins'

On his new record, Ye collaborates with Digital Nas to create an electric production that appears to sample Double Virgo's 2024 song Were there originals, chopping the first line from Jezmi Tarik's hook where he sings:

"I saw you outside again, just hanging out with your friends"

The record's lyricism seemingly explores Kanye West's childhood relationship with his cousin, containing explicit and graphic descriptions of s*xual experiences. The record also features vocals from Dave Blunts and Playboi Carti, whom Ye was famously beefing with last month.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"Hanging with my cousin, reading dirty magazines / We seen some ni**as kissin', we ain't know what that sh*t mean / Then we start re-enacting everything that we had seen / That's when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head / Gave my cousin head, I gave my cousin head / I gave my cousin head"

Following a distorted sample of Were there originals, Ye opens on Cousins with a heavily autotuned performance seemingly revisiting a childhood s*xual experience with a relative.

(Verse 2)

"And I know these ni**as 'bout to judge me now / (And I know these ni**as 'bout to judge me now) / Started off when we was hanging out (Started off when we hang) / Told my cousin not to tell nobody (Please, no, don't tell nobody)"

Kanye West's second verse on Cousins continues with the rapper highlighting the severe judgment he would receive online for his new record that details an "incestuous relationship" with his cousin.

"People tell me take it to my grave / "Truth will set you free someday" / I don't think they understand / That I'm not attracted to a man (They thought I was g*y)"

Ye's verse ends with him claiming that people in his life wanted him to keep this a secret, taking it to his grave, but suggests that the "truth" will set him free someday.

Interestingly, the final line includes an adlib sample from Playboi Carti's 2020 record New Tank, included in his sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red.

(Chorus)

"Nitrous don't help me, it just put me in a trance / I'm talkin' about euphoria, I am not talkin' about a man / Told her, "Don't leave me, 'cause I need you by my side / As long as you don't leave me, then I'll probably be alright"

Listeners are then introduced to the record's hook, with supporting performances from Dave Blunts, Ye's most recent collaborator.

The chorus primarily finds Kanye West seemingly exploring the effect of substance abuse on his life and his relationship with Bianca Censori. Ye opens on the chorus suggesting nitrous oxide of being something euphoric that puts him in a trance.

"And that one time that you left me, I didn't get no sleep that night / And that one time that you left me, I took ten Percs to get high / Ten Percs to get high, pray that I don't die / But if I die, see you in the sky / Two pints of the Qua'-Qua', don't leave, just stay, bae / Let's go on a vacay, leave the world behind"

Except for the hook's first line, the remainder of Cousin's chorus is a spliced sample from Dave Blunt's 2024 record 10 PERCS, where he too explores the impacts of substance abuse on his life.

The chorus repeats one more time before Kanye West's Cousins officially closes out.

While the subject matter being discussed on Kanye West's latest record - Cousins is sensitive in nature, the collaboration with Dave Blunts appears to have caught a lot of attention online.

Recently Blunts took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim he had written every song on Kanye West's upcoming album, which Ye later acknowledged in a re-tweet.

