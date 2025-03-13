"He's been very consistent with prison reform" - Netizens react as Meek Mill addresses the youth in an impactful post

Meek Mill and Jay-Z founded the Reform Alliance in 2019, and it has since persisted in promoting jail reform and increased safeguards for the human rights of individuals involved in the criminal justice system.

The alliance was formed after Mill got out of jail in July 2019. During his trial, Meek insisted he was innocent and never committed a crime, however, an officer's evidence, who was the only witness to testify in the case, led to Meek receiving a sentence of 11 to 23 months in jail and a prolonged probationary period of more than ten years.

Then on March 12, 2025, Meek Mill posted a picture of himself in a jail cell on Instagram as part of the same initiative. In the caption, he wrote:

“To all the young bulls in the street ... If you don't know how to communicate with a lawyer about law... if you don't have family support ..if you don't have money to fight case or eat... the law library gonna scare you if you can't read good! Imagine this being your toilet for the rest of your life…”

He further wrote:

“It's rusty and it's the same water you drink! If you got a chance to slide "leave that s**t behind " SAVE YOUR SELF THEN TRY TO HELP YOUR PEOPLES! THESE TOILETS FOR " HEATHENS ONLY”..”

The Shade Room re-shared the photo on Instagram on the same day, garnering positive reactions from netizens. One even said that Meek Mill is very consistent with his prison reform agenda.

Netizens reacted as Meek addresses the youth (Image via Instagram / @shana_mcd)

Others also reacted similarly, as one said that this is how one should use a public platform and its influence, while another one thanked him for the same.

Netizens reacted as Meek addresses the youth (Image via Instagram / @kerryevaclean / @vitto / @aieshamusic)

Additionally, others joked and asked the rapper to show the food, while another netizen thanked him for doing something positive.

Netizens reacted as Meek addresses the youth (Image via Instagram / @el_jefe_2x2 / @itschinaray / @not3asilybroken__)

Meek Mill and Jay-Z started the Reform to help the people who are re-entering society after prison time

After serving a sentence for a probation violation, Meek Mill was freed from prison five years ago. Since then, the recording artist has made it his life's work to change the rules pertaining to parole and probation by founding the Reform Alliance.

As per the CBS News report from March 13, 2023, along with Van Jones, Michael Rubin, and Jay-Z, Mill co-founded the group in 2019. Since then, the group claimed that 16 proposals pertaining to probation and parole laws have been passed in 10 states.

As per the International Policy Drug Consortium's October 16, 2024 report, Meek Mill's Reform also collaborated with 120 organizations from 49 countries, including Costa Rica. It also stated that participants unanimously approved the UN resolution supporting the human rights of people who are re-entering society after serving time in prison.

As per the same CBS News report, Meek Mill once said CNN interview:

"Not committing a [violent] crime still led me to prison being locked in a small room 23 hours a day, being locked up with murderers and eating junk food, sleeping on concrete…"

Meek Mill continued:

"You know, that was a lot. I try to see past it and not to dwell on things like that, not bitter about it because it is my life and what brought me to who I am today."

Additionally, the Reform also provides specific recommendations for how governments may guarantee the security and inclusion of all communities worldwide.

These include promoting economic involvement, fighting the stigma associated with incarceration, and providing re-entry assistance. Additionally, as per the Hot New HipHop’s October 13, 2024, report, Kim Kardashian also endorsed Reform, as she once said:

"Too often, people coming out of prison or on supervision are treated as outcasts–their potential overlooked and their humanity ignored.. This resolution… is a powerful declaration that no one is disposable and every person deserves human rights and a second chance…”

She continued:

“I’m proud to support REFORM Alliance and the coalition of advocates as they lead this global effort to ensure governments worldwide enact real change that lifts up those working to rebuild their lives."

As per Reform's own website, in addition to his work in criminal justice, Meek Mill is now the President of his own record label, Dream Chasers. Furthermore, Mill is a co-owner of Lids, the biggest retailer of caps and licensed sports merchandise in North America.

