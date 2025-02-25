What is Meek Mill's net worth? Rapper accuses IRS over taxing him more than he makes

Rapper Meek Mill recently voiced his complaint against a tax bill that was issued ten years ago. In an X post on February 24, 2025, he claimed that the IRS or The Internal Revenue Service allegedly charged him more than he had earned.

He further alleged that despite reportedly making only $2 million in 2013, he had to pay $2.8 million in taxes. Frustrated by the unforeseen financial burden, the rapper wrote:

“IRS made me pay 2.8m from 2013 and I only made 2 million .... how do I fight that? I been paying my taxes since I was 23 years old ... paying damn near 3m out your account randomly is stressful!”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Meek Mill is an American rapper, composer, and activist with a net worth of $20 million. Meek Mill's major source of income includes his commercial ventures, co-owning the sports clothing and cap brand Lids, as well as his music career and tours.

Meek Mill earlier said he earns $1 million for a song

As per XXL Magazine's report dated November 21, 2023, Meek Mill claimed that he earns $1 million for every song. On November 20, 2023, the rapper shared an Instagram post writing:

"I’m getting a million a song … so that’s 62,500 every bar I speak…. They say this rap shit dying must be on billboard because it’s not to meek!"

Mill released three solo mixtapes between 2006 and 2008, which were The Real Me, The Real Me 2, and Flamers. Shortly after, these mixtapes, especially the Flamers series, received huge attention in the underground hip-hop scene. As a result, Mill signed with Grand Hustle Records under the guidance of rapper T.I.

He then released his fourth solo mixtape, Flamers 2: Hottest in the City, in 2009, which included tracks like I'm So Fly, Prolli, and Hottest in the City. He joined Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group (MMG) in 2011.

Dreams and Nightmares, his first studio album, was released a year later. The album included the breakthrough tune Amen and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

It also reached the top of the U.S. Rap and Hip/Hop R&B charts. In October 2012, Meek announced the opening of his own label, Dream Chasers Records, named after his mixtape series.

In 2015, he released his second album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, which also peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Wins and Losses, his third album from 2017, peaked at No.2 on the Rap and Hip Hop/R&B charts.

The album Championships, which Mill released in 2018, peaked at No.1 on the US Billboard 200. However, in October 2021, his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, sold significantly fewer copies than his previous album and debuted at No.3 on the Billboard 200.

As per the Celebrity Net Worth report, Meek paid $35,000 a month to rent a house in Beverly Hills in 2016 with Nicki Minaj, who he was dating at that time. The 10,340-square-foot house had an expansive view of the mountains and city.

The house consisted of a huge living room with a fireplace and a two-story lobby, as well as eight bedrooms, a formal dining room, a family room, a wood-lined library with built-ins, and an eat-in kitchen. A BBQ, a jacuzzi, and a swimming pool in the outdoor area were also part of the Beverly Hills home.

As per the same outlet, Mill listed his Buckhead/suburban Atlanta home for $7.5 million in January 2017. In April 2023, he sold the house to Rick Ross for $4.2 million.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill hasn't yet commented further on whether or not the tax-related issue has been resolved.

