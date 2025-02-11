"This the only seat y’all got?" — Rapper Dank Demoss uses The Breakfast Club's example to make her point of accommodating every size

Rising rap artist Dajua Blanding, aka Dank Demoss, has sparked a conversation about size inclusivity after an uncomfortable experience during her recent public appearance. On February 10, 2025, Demoss appeared on the iHeartRadio podcast show The Breakfast Club. During the interview, she seemed visibly uncomfortable due to the size of the chair provided by the show.

Addressing the issue of accommodating plus-size individuals, Demoss used The Breakfast Club as a prime example and expressed her concern, stating:

"This the only seat y'all got?" Demoss asked.

Dank Demoss is the CEO of FSD Records, an indie label she inherited from her father, Big Mixx CEO, who founded the company in 2006. Following his passing in 2016, Demoss officially took over the label in 2023.

Beyond her role in the music industry, the Detroit rapper gained widespread recognition in 2017 after sharing a viral Facebook photo in which she wore nothing but a scarf. She further expanded her public presence as a contestant on the reality show Deb's House, which contributed to her growing fame.

Trending

Dank Demoss weighs in on plus-size accommodation at The Breakfast Club

Expand Tweet

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Dank Demoss appeared on The Breakfast Club, hosted by DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Jess Hilarious.

Demoss entered the studio wearing a black tube top, shorts, and an orange and white street-style bomber jacket. Her hair was tied up in a high bun, accessorized with several hair accessories, and she wore hoop earrings and a necklace. Her makeup was minimal, featuring beige and brown tones.

Upon entering, Demoss greeted everyone with a cheerful "Good morning." However, she struggled to fit into the provided chair when she took her seat due to her size.

She asked the crew for a larger chair, and the situation was resolved by pulling a portion of the sofa forward for her to sit on. As she settled into the new chair, Demoss remarked on the importance of "accommodation," stating:

"A bigger chair or something. That's what I am talking about; good, this is accommodation. Accommodation, you know," Demoss said.

After Dank Demoss was comfortably seated, Charlamagne Tha God addressed the change in seating and inquired about the term "accommodation." He suggested that the world is not always willing to accommodate people.

In response, Demoss asserted that people should be more accommodating and emphasized the need for inclusivity of plus-size individuals. She likened it to the acceptance shown toward other communities, such as the LGBTQ community:

"But we should, we should though, because we all are not the same. I feel like we should; I feel like why not? I feel like a lot of times people think that bigger people, obese, the f (fat) word people should just be in the house when it's like you are not..."

She continued:

"But um, it should be accommodated, umm, bigger people should be accommodated just like we accommodate the LGBTQ community. Um, you know all those other communities," Demoss added.

While Dank Demoss did not elaborate on the connection between accommodation and the LGBTQ community, the conversation was prompted by her experience as a plus-size rapper. According to The Detroit News, Demoss weighs 500 pounds as of January 2025.

Most recently, Dank Demoss made headlines when she filed a lawsuit against the American ride-hailing company Lyft, alleging that a driver refused to let her into the car due to her weight.

In response, a Lyft spokesperson confirmed to The Detroit News that the company does not support discrimination. However, no further updates have been provided on the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback