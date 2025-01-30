How much is 222 kgs to lbs? Rapper Dank Demoss falls backward on stage while performing post-Lyft controversy

Rapper Dank Demoss, also called Big Dank, is currently trending online after she fell off the stage on January 30, 2025, while performing at an event. The X video, uploaded by @jayroo69 on the same day, shows her performing and enjoying her own performance. However, at one point during the video, she is seen falling on her back on the stage.

Following the incident, she garnered netizens' attention, especially after she recently made the news for suing the ride-share company Lyft. This happened after a Lyft driver turned her down for a rental car ride due to her weight.

As per The Free Press Journal, the rapper, who is 222 kgs or 489 pounds, released a video of the incident that became popular on social media. In the same video, she further accused the company of unfair treatment.

Rapper Dank Demoss sued Lyft after a driver refused her ride

Dank Demoss documented her interaction with the Lyft driver who refused to let her in, saying his tires would reportedly be unable to bear her weight. The rapper then posted a video of herself on Instagram on January 19, 2025, attempting to persuade the driver that she could fit into the car. The video was captioned:

"AM I WRONG ? @lyft what yall got to say about this yall driver discriminated against me ….. I JUST FEEL LIKE YALL TREAT BIG PPLE LIKE SHYT LIKE WE DONT BELONG HERE."

The driver declined despite her insistence, claiming that there wasn't enough room. The driver was heard saying:

"I'm sorry, I have no space at all. My car is small.”

When she further insisted that she could fit in the car, he said:

"Believe me, you can’t. So I’m sorry. I’m gonna cancel [the ride]; you’re not gonna be charged.”

In annoyance, Demoss asked:

“So you’re telling me I can’t get in the Lyft because I can’t fit in your car? … So are you really telling me I’m too big to get in your car so I’ve got to order another Lyft?”

After Dank Demoss denied the request, he recommended ordering an Uber XL. He further apologized and then promised to reimburse her for the ride, saving her money. In an interview with Fox News Detroit on January 28, 2025, she later disclosed that she had filed a lawsuit against Lyft, claiming that the rejection was discriminatory.

According to the Fox News Detroit report, Dank Demoss' attorneys claimed that weight is a "protected characteristic" in Michigan. Demoss further shared footage of herself with her lawyers on social media on Tuesday, January 28, to announce the case.

Lyft and the driver were sued in Michigan's Wayne County Circuit Court for allegedly breaking the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which forbids discriminatory acts on the grounds of religion, ethnicity, color, age, gender, height, weight, and family status.

Additionally, as per Vibe's January 29 report, Demoss believed that she was the victim of unlawful discrimination. Furthermore, she told FOX 2 on the same day:

“I've been in cars smaller than that… I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings."

Additionally, Dank Demoss has hired lawyers Zach Runyan and Jonathan Marko to file the discrimination lawsuit. As per the same outlet, Marko insisted that it was not only illegal but also wrong.

He added that in Michigan, being overweight is a protected trait. He went on to say that, at least legally, refusing someone a ride because of their weight would be equivalent to refusing someone a ride because of their ethnicity or religion. He also stated that Lyft drivers cannot refuse a trip based on protected traits.

On the other hand, the same outlet said that after the lawsuit, Lyft released a statement saying:

"Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination, we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination."

After her video went viral, Dank Demoss went live on Instagram to clarify that she merely wished to share her experiences and spread awareness about body positivity. The influencer then stated that she had no plans to report the driver to Lyft.

On the other hand, the driver hasn't come forward or said anything as of yet.

