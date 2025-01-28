Who is Dank Demoss? Lyft controversy explained as rapper reveals being denied service due to her size 

Rapper Dank Demoss, also called Big Dank, is currently trending online after she shared her experience of being denied rental car service by a Lyft driver named Abraham, reportedly due to her weight. She uploaded a video on January 20 revealing the incident on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip captioned, “This Lyft driver denied me service bc of my size,” the driver could be heard saying:

“I got no space. My car is small.”

Despite Demoss assuring him multiple times that she could “fit” in the back seat, the driver replied, “Believe me, you can’t… So, I’m sorry.” When Dank asked what she would do about her “money,” Abraham said he would cancel the ride and get her a refund.

Subsequently, he also told her to “order a bigger car,” hinting that her plus size might be an issue. Dank Demoss, a rapper, singer, and plus-size influencer, mentioned that her best friend has the same car in which she could fit.

However, the driver continued to refuse to accommodate her in the car, adding that the “tires” were “tired” and there was “no space” in the back seat. Abraham concluded by saying he had been in similar situations before and seemingly knew that Uber XL would be a better fit for someone like Dank Demoss.

Lyft has since issued an apology addressed to the rapper.

All you need to know about Dank Demoss in the wake of Lyft refusal controversy

According to Everipedia, Dank Demoss is a rapper, singer, model, and stylist from Detroit, Michigan. She is also a plus-size advocate who believes in “self-esteem, self-love, and self-courage.”

Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, has over 66,000 followers on Facebook, 136,000 followers on TikTok, and 168,000 followers on Instagram. A graduate of the University of Toledo, she first went viral in April 2017 after a photo of her wearing just a scarf circulated on Facebook.

As per her Instagram bio, she is the CEO of the independent record label Foe Sho Doe Records (@fsd.records), which her father founded. She is also a ghostwriter.

Expand Tweet

As per SoundCloud, some of Demoss’ better-know rap numbers include Ring Ring, Trouble, miss my pops, TIME, Grind Like Me, and F*ck Love, among others. In June 2024, Dank Demoss made her television debut as a contestant on the reality show Deb's House on WEtv and ALLBLK.

More about Dank Demoss’ Lyft driver drama

After Dank Demoss’ video gained traction online and divided social media users, she went live to explain that she only wanted to share her experiences and raise awareness about body positivity. The influencer mentioned not having any intention of reporting the driver to Lyft.

“I am a big person f*ckin’ advocate and I’m not the only person that they did that sh*t to,” she said before asking why the company didn’t have better options suitable for bigger people. “That sh*t is humiliating… It’s below zero, I’m outside and you pulling off on me,” she added.

While Dank appeared to have gotten a refund, she told her TikTok followers in another post that the experience affected her, and she was opting to take a mental health break. Subsequently, Dank also shared an image on Instagram showing which car models could accommodate how much weight, proving that despite being 489 lbs, she could fit inside the car that came to pick her up.

In response, Lyft issued a statement on January 27, posting an Instagram comment under one of her posts.

“@dankdemoss We’re disheartened to look at this driver’s unacceptable behavior. Please DM us at your earliest convenience for additional support. We’d like to address this as soon as possible.”

It remains undisclosed whether the rapper and Lyft made contact. However, reports that she filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the company have now emerged.

Meanwhile, Demoss also shared a post with her attorneys, John Marko and Zach Runyan. She said,

“If ion stand for something, I’ll fall for anything."

She added that this was her way of fighting for her community and her people and making a change in the world. She also thanked her followers for their support.

