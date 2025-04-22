Wiz Khalifa delivers 'Kush & Orange Juice 2' to streaming services: A Review

15 years after Wiz Khalifa dropped his eighth mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, on April 14, 2010, the rapper has finally released the official sequel titled Kush + Orange Juice 2.

The new album dropped on Friday (April 18) and was distributed to streaming services via Taylor Gang Entertainment, under an exclusive license to BMG Rights Management.

Prior to the album's release, Wiz sat down for an exclusive interview with The Grammys where he suggested why he initially planned to not do a sequel for Kush & Orange Juice, wanting to leave the mixtape "alone".

"No, it has been recently for sure. Initially, it was something that I actually told people that I wasn't into doing a sequel — that I would always leave Kush & Orange Juice alone."

The rapper went on to explain that the project's development began while he was planning what the next Wiz Khalifa album would revolve around. He highlighted how Kush + Orange Juice 2 came about in service of fans who've been supporting him for years.

"I just thought, What would be the most satisfying for the fans and the people who support me? Should I start over and do something brand new, or to recreate something that they already love and that they're already used to? So that's what made me make the decision to work on a follow-up," Wiz Khalifa said.

Top Picks from Wiz Khalifa's 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' mixtape

The heavy-weight follow up to Wiz Khalifa's 2010 mixtape hosts 23 full-length records, as compared to Kush & Orange Juice's 18 record tracklist.

While Khalifa did highlight that Kush + Orange Juice 2 captures the "same vibe" as its predecessor, the inclusion of a new line of producers and impressive guest features makes this mixtape's experience feel way more elevated.

"It’s perfect for smoking, chilling, riding around with the homies, and hanging with the ladies, It’s a great album, it’s musical, it’s definitely 100% for my day one fans. It comes out on Friday April 18th just in time to celebrate 420," Wiz explained.

Given the project was released before April 20, celebrated as "4/20" amongst Marijuana aficionados, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to promote his latest mixtape, stating:

"It’s 4/20. So I need y'all to light the best of the best and get rid of the rest. Invite some of the homies and home girls over and throw a Kush and Orange Juice 2 party while you’re at it and get high as Wiz Khalifa y'all. Be safe and make get some food so you can make a mean plate. Taylor gang the world."

Wiz Khalifa's Kush + Orange Juice 2 has a complete runtime of one hour and 16 minutes and features artists like Don Toliver, Smoke DZA, Larry June, and more. Major themes explored in this project have been listed below:

Marijuana

Substance Abuse

Excess

Philandering

Family

Relationships

Lifestyle

Wealth

Success

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

How We Act (feat. O.T. Genasis)

(Production Credits: Cardo Got Wings, DJ Quik, Kenneth Wright, and JasonMartin)

Track 2 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

After an interesting introduction to Kush + Orange Juice 2, Wiz Khalifa delivers the first collaboration included in his 2025 mixtape.

The rapper teams up with the legendary O.T. Genasis on How We Act, with both rappers flexing their excessive lifestyle and dropping several metaphors for "rolling up".

"I'm the one that you hit up to come relax / I'm the one getting you Taylor Gang tats / Putting that oil on your body, rubbing your back / I roll one up and you roll one to match / I get so in my bag / You want a drink, but don't know how to ask / You love the feeling, you hope that it last / 'Cause at the moment, we both feel intense," Wiz raps on 'How We Act'.

5 Star (feat. Gunna)

(Production Credits: Mike & Keys, Dominique Sanders, and JasonMartin)

Track 4 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are also reintroduced to one of Wiz Khalifa's lead singles for Kush + Orange Juice 2, titled 5 Star, where Gunna delivers a super catchy hook exploring themes of desire, love, relationships, and wealth.

Wiz Khalifa's verse builds on these themes as he directs several bars toward a love interest, rapping:

"Now, she startin' to dress like me / Wearin' Rick instead of Nike / She workin' out, we doin' yoga and hikin' / Grown as hell, so we spend our time wisely / But still down for a rockstar night where I let you pick a bad b***h to slide with (To slide with)"

Top Down (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Jason Martin)

(Production Credits: Cardo Got Wings)

Track 5 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

One of the highlights on Kush + Orange Juice 2 is Wiz's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Jason Martin on the record titled Top Down.

Fueled by an uplifting production, supported by bouncy drum sequences and bell loops, each rapper highlights the addictive energy of their excessive lifestyles. Ty Dolla's hook effectively carries listeners through each laid-back verse, with Justin Martin closing out the record with bars like:

"Nothing's wrong with fair exchange / Nah, this ain't for the lames (Nah) / This here for the bosses (On God) / That get it cracking, ain't got time to be long winded by losses (For real) / Execute with sharpness / X out everybody that crossed us / Gang, gang, gang, gang, n***a / Throw it up like you nauseous (What?)"

I Might Be (feat. Michael Prince)

(Production Credits: Mike G Beats & Michael Prince)

Track 7 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Another standout single from the Kush + Orange Juice 2 rollout, titled I Might Be, reappears as the seventh record on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape.

Wiz teams up with Michael Prince for an aspirational production that explores their rise to success and the various stuggles they overcame since they started out in the hip-hop industry.

"I give thanks to the Lord, he blessing me heavy / All I wanted was some ho*s in a box Chevy / I guess the goals that I set was smaller than me / I was a leader 'fore I had n****s following me / They like the internet, they follow a g / Send and reflect on my life as I swallow my tea / Remember all I ever wanted was a hundred bands," Michael Prince raps on 'I Might Be'.

What's Hannin

(Production Credits: DJ Fresh)

Track 8 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

On What's Hannin, Wiz Khalifa goes solo shouting out his "dogs" and flexing his lifestyle, highlighting his routine of recording music in his studio, making money, and smoking weed.

Notable bars from Khalifa's What's Hannin include:

"I'll probably be hanging with real n****s / Probably be throwing up gang signs / Probably be somеwhere relaxing / 'Causе I got a path and a great mind / My n****s be ready to take off / But I'm probably waiting, I take time / I'll probably be ready to smoke one / 'Cause I gotta roll up and stay high"

Max B Interlude (feat. Max B)

(Production Credits: JasonMartin, Daz, Dominique Sanders, Sledgren, and Kenneth Wright)

Track 10 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Opening as the 10th record on Kush + Orange Juice 2, Wiz Khalifa introduces listeners to his collaboration with Max B. The record primarily explores themes of wealth, success, substance abuse, and lifestyle, best evidenced in bars like:

"If my n***a rolling up, I tell him roll me one / Out in Miami on a jet ski, whipping with my son / Kiki on the river, hop out the yacht and get some brunch / I'm with all my n****s, I'm with all my day ones / Always talking sh*t, but you got insufficient funds / Never let 'em see my path, not leaving bread crumbs"

Just To See You Smile (feat. RMR)

(Production Credits: Angel Jose Cielos and Yei Gonzalez)

Track 16 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Wiz Khalifa's Just To See You Smile is dedicated to his family and transgender brother, who passed away in 2017. In the record's first verse, the rapper directs several bars highlighting his affection for his mother, as seen in lines like:

"This was the life that I chose / Early days lent me a car, turned me to a star / And took me to all of my shows / Now you don't gotta stress 'cause every day, you calm / Don't gotta do it alone, you right there on my arm / Your granddaughter and grandson as your lucky charm / Always your baby boy, do anything for my mom"

Khalifa's Home

(Production Credits: “Crazy” Mike Foster, Juicy J, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Sledgren)

Track 19 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

One of the highlight moments on Kush + Orange Juice 2 is Wiz's solo performance on the record titled Khalifa's Home, where he flexes his affection for Marijuana and women.

Listeners are introduced to an interesting chop on Khalifa's Home, whose hook's samples the 1999 record Throw Your Sets by Three 6 Mafia, included on the collective's Tear Da Club Up Thugs project.

"She know when she lеave, her clothes smell like cannabis / Rollin' my joint, wipe the ash when I stand up / Smoke in my room 'cause I'm cool with the manager / She on her way out the door 'cause I can't cuff / Goin' through my phone, bakin' up when I wake up," Wiz Khalifa raps on 'Khalifa's Home'.

Hide It (feat. Don Toliver)

(Production Credits: Cardo Got Wings, Foley Beats, JasonMartin, and Dominique Sanders)

Track 20 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Opening as the 20th record on Kush + Orange Juice 2, listeners are reintroduced to the second lead single released as part of the mixtape's rollout titled Hide It.

The project also marks the first official collaboration between Don Toliver and Wiz Khalifa, who bring an intriguing blend of R&B over a laid back hip-hop drum progression.

"You wanna slide on me anyways / You think I lied to you anyways / And I put some time up in it, baby / 'Cause I caught a vibe, girl, and I can't hide it / You know you're still mine anyway / I wanna dive up in it, bae / Waistline in shape / I can do this all day," Don Toliver sings on 'Hide It'.

Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA)

(Production Credits: Wiz Khalifa, Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Quik, JasonMartin, Dominique Sanders, and Kenneth Wright)

Track 21 on Wiz Khalifa's 2025 mixtape 'Kush + Orange Juice 2' (Image via Spotify)

Toward the end of Kush + Orange Juice 2, listeners are introduced to an uptempo collaboration between Wiz Khalifa and rapper Smoke DZA, who explore themes of love, relationships, wealth, success, and excess.

Notable bars delivered during Wiz Khalifa's performance on Bring Your Lungs are listed below:

"See me on TV, now they believers / Front row, smell me when they see us / The owners don't know me, but they kids do, say they want pics with me / I roll the spliff, it's gon' get sticky / Can't help but look at the a** on the b***h with me / That's what you gеt when you legendary in this sh*t / Kush in my whip, looking for 12 as my Fеrrari dip"

Wiz Khalifa's Kush + Orange Juice 2 is a testament to the original mixtape, with a majority of the record's spacy production easily setting the pace for the rapper's exploration of his deep affection for marijuana.

