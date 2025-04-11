Wiz Khalifa drops official tracklist for upcoming album ‘KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2'

Wiz Khalifa is reportedly gearing up for an official follow up to his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, titled KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2.
The project will officially hit streaming platforms next week, on April 18, two days before "4/20," which in cannabis culture refers to the annual celebrations that take place on April 20.
"Just know I’m still in the studio everyday until the album drops. Yall got the tracklist. Let me know what yall think. Taylor gang the world," Wiz Khalifa stated.
In a recent press release from Wiz's team, fans received the complete tracklist for the Pittsburgh rapper's upcoming album.
According to the email press release, KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2 will host a total of 23 full-length songs and guest performances from Juicy J, Gunna, Chevy Woods, Larry June, and more.
The complete tracklist for Wiz Khalifa's KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2 has been provided below:
- KOJ2 Intro
- How We Act (feat. O.T. Genasis)
- Crime Bud and Women
- 5 Star (feat. Gunna)
- Top Down (2025) (feat. JasonMartin and Ty Dolla $ign)
- Pimps n Hustlers (feat. Luh Tyler)
- I Might Be by LaRussell, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike G Beats (feat. Michael Prince (Violinist))
- What's Hannin
- Jet Taylor (feat. Curren$y and Terrace Martin)
- Max B Interlude (feat. Max B)
- Take Your Time Get Paid (feat. DJ Quik)
- Cashed Out (feat. Larry June)
- Got It All (feat. Chevy Woods)
- Just To See You Smile (feat. RMR)
- Super Duper High Outro
- Keep Ballin
- Khalifa's Home
- Hide It (feat. Don Toliver)
- Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA)
- Hit It Once
- Hit It Once (Dub Version)
Major producers credited on the project include artists like Cardo, ID Labs, Sledgren, Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, Jason Martin, and more.
Wiz Khalifa announces upcoming world tour: Dates, tickets, and everything we know
Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa announced an official world tour, reportedly titled "Taylor Gang The World Tour".
The Pittsburgh rapper will kick off his upcoming tour on May 20, 2025, with his first show hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. With a total of 18 shows, Wiz Khalifa fans are gearing up for a massive setlist of his most popular records.
Joining Wiz on tour are frequent collaborators Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, and DJ Bonics. Below is a complete list of dates and venues for the upcoming "Taylor Gang The World Tour":
- May 20, 2025 (Tuesday) – Nashville, Tennessee @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
- May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) – Urbana, Illinois @ The Canopy Club
- May 22, 2025 (Thursday) – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
- May 23, 2025 (Friday) – Madison, Wisconsin @ Majestic Theatre
- May 24, 2025 (Saturday)– Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Rave
- May 25, 2025 (Sunday) – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Avenue
- May 27 (Tuesday) – Omaha, Nebraska @ The Admiral
- May 28 (Wednesday) – Columbia, Missouri @ Rose Park
- May 29 (Thursday) – Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman
- May 30 (Friday) – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Tower Theatre
- May 31 (Saturday) – Little Rock, Arkansas @ The Hall
- June 01 (Sunday) – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom
- June 03 (Tuesday) – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Bourbon Theatre
- June 04 (Wednesday) – Cheyenne, Wyoming @ The Lincoln Cheyenne
- June 08 (Sunday) – Reno, Nevada @ Cargo Concert Hall
- June 09 (Monday) – Sacramento, California @ Ace of Spades
- June 10 (Tuesday) – San Luis Obispo, California @ Fremont Theater
- June 11 (Wednesday) – Bakersfield, California @ The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Ticket pre-sale events for "Taylor Gang The World Tour" ended on April 3, 2025. Interested fans can visit Wiz Khalifa's official website for more details on his upcoming world tour.
Wiz Khalifa's upcoming album will reportedly include pre-released singles, namely Khalifa's Home, Hide It (feat. Don Toliver), Hit It Once, and Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA).