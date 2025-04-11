Wiz Khalifa drops official tracklist for upcoming album ‘KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2'

Wiz Khalifa is reportedly gearing up for an official follow up to his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, titled KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2.

Ad

The project will officially hit streaming platforms next week, on April 18, two days before "4/20," which in cannabis culture refers to the annual celebrations that take place on April 20.

"Just know I’m still in the studio everyday until the album drops. Yall got the tracklist. Let me know what yall think. Taylor gang the world," Wiz Khalifa stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a recent press release from Wiz's team, fans received the complete tracklist for the Pittsburgh rapper's upcoming album.

According to the email press release, KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2 will host a total of 23 full-length songs and guest performances from Juicy J, Gunna, Chevy Woods, Larry June, and more.

The complete tracklist for Wiz Khalifa's KUSH + ORANGE JUICE 2 has been provided below:

KOJ2 Intro How We Act (feat. O.T. Genasis) Crime Bud and Women 5 Star (feat. Gunna) Top Down (2025) (feat. JasonMartin and Ty Dolla $ign) Pimps n Hustlers (feat. Luh Tyler) I Might Be by LaRussell, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike G Beats (feat. Michael Prince (Violinist)) What's Hannin Jet Taylor (feat. Curren$y and Terrace Martin) Max B Interlude (feat. Max B) Take Your Time Get Paid (feat. DJ Quik) Cashed Out (feat. Larry June) Got It All (feat. Chevy Woods) Just To See You Smile (feat. RMR) Super Duper High Outro Keep Ballin Khalifa's Home Hide It (feat. Don Toliver) Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA) Hit It Once Hit It Once (Dub Version)

Ad

Major producers credited on the project include artists like Cardo, ID Labs, Sledgren, Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, Jason Martin, and more.

Wiz Khalifa announces upcoming world tour: Dates, tickets, and everything we know

Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa announced an official world tour, reportedly titled "Taylor Gang The World Tour".

The Pittsburgh rapper will kick off his upcoming tour on May 20, 2025, with his first show hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. With a total of 18 shows, Wiz Khalifa fans are gearing up for a massive setlist of his most popular records.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joining Wiz on tour are frequent collaborators Chevy Woods, Fedd The God, and DJ Bonics. Below is a complete list of dates and venues for the upcoming "Taylor Gang The World Tour":

May 20, 2025 (Tuesday) – Nashville, Tennessee @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) – Urbana, Illinois @ The Canopy Club

May 22, 2025 (Thursday) – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

May 23, 2025 (Friday) – Madison, Wisconsin @ Majestic Theatre

May 24, 2025 (Saturday)– Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Rave

May 25, 2025 (Sunday) – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Avenue

May 27 (Tuesday) – Omaha, Nebraska @ The Admiral

May 28 (Wednesday) – Columbia, Missouri @ Rose Park

May 29 (Thursday) – Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman

May 30 (Friday) – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Tower Theatre

May 31 (Saturday) – Little Rock, Arkansas @ The Hall

June 01 (Sunday) – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom

June 03 (Tuesday) – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Bourbon Theatre

June 04 (Wednesday) – Cheyenne, Wyoming @ The Lincoln Cheyenne

June 08 (Sunday) – Reno, Nevada @ Cargo Concert Hall

June 09 (Monday) – Sacramento, California @ Ace of Spades

June 10 (Tuesday) – San Luis Obispo, California @ Fremont Theater

June 11 (Wednesday) – Bakersfield, California @ The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Ad

Ticket pre-sale events for "Taylor Gang The World Tour" ended on April 3, 2025. Interested fans can visit Wiz Khalifa's official website for more details on his upcoming world tour.

Wiz Khalifa's upcoming album will reportedly include pre-released singles, namely Khalifa's Home, Hide It (feat. Don Toliver), Hit It Once, and Bring Your Lungs (feat. Smoke DZA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More