"That's my kid's uncle" - Travis Scott speaks on his relationship with Kanye West in new interview

Travis Scott's exclusive cover story with Complex Magazine was published on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The interview was reportedly conducted back in February 2025.

At one point during the interview, Travis seemingly reflected on his relationship with Kanye West, speaking on the influence the Chicago native has had on his career.

"Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just ‘taught’ me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music," Travis Scott stated.

Calling Ye his "kid's uncle," Scott, who has two children with Kylie Jenner, refers to the familiar connections they share because of West's relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The Houston native continued by citing how working with Kanye helped him grow as a producer, explaining:

"To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the fu*k it is, just constantly learning".

American rapper Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image via Getty/Jason Koerner)

Kanye however was recently raising issues with Travis Scott and many other peers, in a series of explosive X (formerly Twitter) rants in March. During his interview with DJ Akademiks, Ye claimed he felt disrespected by "Trav" for not including him on Utopia.

“Trav left me off his album. Took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming. My choruses, my exact singing lines, replace me with him, or put Future, SZA on the joints. With no explanation, the sh*t just comes out.”

"You’ve got to know what fear is in order to be fearless." - Travis Scott speaks on his career, new album, and more in exclusive interview with Complex Magazine

Travis Scott's latest cover story with Complex Magazine found the rapper speaking on a range of topics, from his upcoming Jackboys 2 project to an official follow-up to 2023's Utopia.

The interview, conducted by Ilya Chemetoff, cites how Travis wishes for people to take more chances and "do what they actually want" with their lives. The rapper also spoke on the making of his recent chart-topping single 4x4, which hit streaming in January, stating:

"I made '4x4' on tour... Every night, I was going into the back and making music, and "4x4" is one of the joints I caught. I was really into it, with those horns and the drums. I liked how raw-sounding it was and just how free I was, to be honest. It was that moment of just being on tour and seeing all the fans again. The energy felt good, and that's really what the song embodies," he said.

Expand Tweet

Travis Scott then explains that off-late he's been producing a lot of beats for himself and other rappers, claiming to be in a new vibe of music. He also highlights his excitement over the upcoming Jackboys album, his highly anticipated solo LP, and Cactus Jack signee Sheck Wes' new project.

The rapper then alluded to working on several other concepts and ideas, but states that revealing them would likely result in "breaking the newspaper". Travis continues by claiming he intends to explore different avenues, like musicals and film, explaining:

"I talked about wanting Utopia to be a musical years ago, and now you see all these musicals. They haven't got it right yet. That's why I didn't do it. But I would love to see that type of thing go off. Those things are definitely what I'm trying to get into. The film thing, too, is big for me.."

While speaking on his greater purpose as one of the biggest artists of this generation, Travis highlights that he constantly tries to push limits and "knock down" all barriers that instill fear.

"In order to be fearless, you’ve got to have some sort of fear. You’ve got to know what fear is in order to be fearless. Anytime I’m about to jump off a cliff, I get the butterflies," Travis Scott stated.

Expand Tweet

When asked about achieving his childhood dreams Travis highlights the monetary difficulties in executing expensive ideas and production concepts, highlighting that he remains motivated by the challenge of creating "experiences".

"Artists like us, we get fu*king choked up the wall to create these ideas we do. So it's always been a challenge. But that's what motivates me. Like, how can I create these experiences without breaking my back to do it? As far as the bread, at least," he adds.

The rapper also spoke on his relationship with Playboi Carti and their hit record FE!N, explaining that they've worked well together for several years. He compares the 2023 hit single to other chart-topping records like Sicko Mode when explaining:

"It’s interesting, because every album, I have songs like this. Kind of like "Sicko Mode". I’ve always had those songs in the mind, where I keep them tucked. I really don’t even play them for my homies. Maybe a couple of homies hear it, but they don’t ever see the full vision until I’m done with it. That was just one of those ones."

Travis Scott is currently gearing up for his headline performance at Coachella this weekend, set to perform on Saturday (April 12). Other major acts that will be headlining this year's Music and Arts Festival include Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day.

