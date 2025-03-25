Travis Scott 'Circus Maximus' tour India: How to get tickets, date, & all you need to know

One of the biggest rap artists of this generation, Travis Scott, is reportedly gearing up for a new leg of his Circus Maximus tour, this time bringing "The Rage" to select countries in Africa and Asia, which includes a stop in India.

Marking the rapper's first official concert in India, Travis is scheduled to perform in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this October. The announcement was made via the rapper's Instagram account, where he captioned:

"WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus World Tour 25" announcement confirms multiple stops across Asia and Africa, including concerts scheduled in South Korea, China, and Japan.

Reports for Travis' first concert in India suggest the Houstan-based rapper will be performing a high-energy setlist, which will likely include chart-toppers like Sicko Mode, Highest In The Room, and FE!N, for an audience exceeding 50,000 attendees in Delhi.

While information regarding tickets for Travis' Delhi Concert is yet to be revealed, based on previous high-profile music events held in the country, Indian fans can expect tickets to be made available via platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, and District.

The official website for Travis Scott's upcoming "Circus Maximus World Tour" (Image via www.travisscott.com)

According to Travis Scott's website, the "Circus Maximus World Tour 25" is being promoted by BookMyShow Live, which will seemingly play a major role in scheduling ticket sales for the rapper's October 18 concert in India.

BookMyShow Live has previously played a major role in supporting and bringing global musicians to Indian audiences, sponsoring acts like Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Alan Walker, and more.

The complete list of dates and venues for Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus World Tour 25"

On March 25, 2025, Travis Scott officially confirmed the dates and venues for his Asia and Africa leg for his upcoming Circus Maximus World Tour.

With performances scheduled in India, South Korea, Joburg, and more, the Houston-based rapper is seemingly gearing up for a massive music event toward the end of 2025.

The complete list of dates and venues for Travis' Circus Maximus World Tour has been provided below:

OCTOBER 11, 2025 - JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA @ FMB STADIUM

OCTOBER 18, 2025 - DELHI, INDIA @ JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM

OCTOBER 25, 2025 - SEOUL, KOREA @ GO YANG STADIUM

NOVEMBER 1, 2025 - SANYA, HAINAN, CHINA @ SANYA SPORTS STADIUM

NOVEMBER 8, 2025 - TOKYO, JAPAN @ BELLUNA DOME

Travis is also scheduled to be headlining Coachella Festival 2025, which kicks off festivities from April 11 onwards. The Houston-based rapper will be performing at a new stage called "Design The Desert," headlining night 3 of the festival.

Other headlining acts for this year's California music festival include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Green Day.

Travis Scott announces "Jackboys 2" album coming soon

La Flame was the headlining performer at LIV nightclub in Miami on Monday (March 24), with clips from his performance going viral across social media platforms following the rapper confirming the oncoming release of Jackboys 2.

The rapper hopped on the mic during DJ Chase B's set at the nightclub, before he previewed unreleased records from his Cactus Jack signee Sheck Wes.

“JACKBOYS 2 on the way, man. Let that motherfu*ker ride, ya dig. New Sheck Wes what the fu*k is we doing?,” Travis Scott stated.

The unreleased track, supposedly titled Love My B***H, has previously made rounds on the internet. The viral snippets of this record additionally include a feature from Travis himself, furthering rumors surrounding an official sequel to JACKBOYS being in the works.

While the official release date for the album is yet to be announced, fans are expecting a major announcement or reveal at Travis' headlining set at Coachella Festival 2025.

Travis Scott's hip-hop collective, seemingly called Jackboys, released their first official collaborative album JACKBOYS in December 2019. The project was a massive success, debuting at the top of Billboard 200 upon its release.

The seven-record LP also featured guest verses from the late Pop Smoke, Quavo, Don Toliver, Young Thug, Offset, and more.

More recently, Travis Scott claimed his first Billboard Hot 100 topper for the year following the release of 4x4. Check out how fans reacted to this single here.

