Shawn Mendes releases self-titled fifth studio album to streaming services: A Review

Shawn Mendes fans were thrilled after the singer-songwriter dropped his self-titled fifth studio album, Shawn, to all major streaming platforms last Friday (November 18).

The album was first revealed in July, when Shawn released the official trailer featuring the Canadian artist seated with his friends, around a campfire, while performing an acoustic version of Isn’t That Enough.

"Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift," Shawn shared on Instagram.

As part of the official rollout for Shawn, the singer released the following lead singles building up fan anticipation surrounding his fifth studio album:

Why Why Why Isn’t That Enough Nobody Knows Heart of Gold

Shawn's newest album officially follows up on 2020's Wonder, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 after selling over 89,000 album-equivalent units in the United States.

Top picks for Shawn Mendes' self-titled fifth studio album

After reportedly taking over two years to produce his fifth studio album, Shawn delivered an LP with a runtime of 30 minutes, featuring 12 full-length solo records. The album was distributed to streaming platforms via Island Records and UMG Recordings Inc.

Shawn Mendes co-produced the LP, assisted by frequent collaborators and producers Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin. From Costa Rica to New York City, songs from the LP were recorded at various studios worldwide.

The Canadian singer-songwriter's Shawn album comes almost four years after Wonder, which primarily delved into the singer's relationship with Camila Cabello. Notable themes explored on Mendes' latest LP include:

Anxiety Depression Mental Health Relationships Break-ups Marriage Fame Success

Who I Am

(Production Credits: Mike Sabath and Nate Mercereau)

Track 1 on Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album (Image via Spotify)

On Who I Am Shawn Mendes describes the pressure of being a famous artist, having to live up to the expectations of his fanbase.

The emotional lyricism finds Shawn attempting to put himself first when speaking on why he canceled his "Wonder World Tour" after spending seven days on the road, as seen on lines like:

"And it broke my heart when I cancelled tour / Had my soul and my head goin' back and forth (Oh) / And I don't know how I'm gonna face you now / Sorry, gotta do it, gotta let you down (Ooh)"

Why Why Why

(Production Credits: Mike Sabath)

Track 2 on Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album (Image via Spotify)

The anxiety Shawn faces, as a popular performing artist, is one of the primary themes of Why Why Why.

He explains how journaling helped him overcome issues with relationships and mental health, to "ease" his mind. The song also includes references to his relationship with Camila Cabello, as seen in lines like:

"Opened up my journal to a page / Everything that hurts me's still the same / Feels like there's nothing new for me to say / Why, why, why? Why, why, why? / Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed / Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead / Why, why, why? Ease my mind"

Nobody Knows

(Production Credits: Mike Sabath)

Track 4 on Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album (Image via Spotify)

Shawn Mendes focuses on themes of love and relationships in Nobody Knows, drawing listeners in on the record's acoustic hook.

The Canadian singer-songwriter explains how even though two people can connect on a deeper level, it doesn't guarantee that a relationship always works out.

"When you're so in love / And your souls touch / But it's still not enough / Where does it go? (Woah) / Where does it go? / Nobody knows (Nobody, nobody) / Where the love goes" - Shawn Mendes' hook on 'Nobody Knows'.

Heart of Gold

(Production Credits: Mike Sabath)

Track 6 on Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album (Image via Spotify)

On Heart of Gold, Shawn revisits the death of his childhood friend, Deijomi, who passed away because of a drug overdose in 2018.

The lyricism highlights him grieving his friend's death, explaining how because of commitments in his professional life he was unable to attend Deijomi's funeral, as seen on lines like:

"Honestly / It's been a while since I thought of you / In the end, we didn't talk much / I didn't know what you were goin' through / I'm sorry that I wasn't there / To hug your mama at the funeral / Brian said he broke down / But he promised it was beautiful"

In Between

(Production Credits: Ethan Gruska)

Track 9 on Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album (Image via Spotify)

Shawn composes an emotional melody, alongside producer Ethan Gruska, on the ninth track of his fifth studio album, which primarily revolves around themes of relationships and heartbreak.

The singer seemingly longs for a meaningful connection, revisiting past relationships, as seen on lines like:

"You were saying, "Guess I'll see you never," with tears in your eyes / It's so like you to get clever when you don't wanna cry / The way you hold a pen could make me fall in love / But I'm not there yet, so to you, it doesn't mean too much"

Shawn Mendes' fifth studio album is carried by the effortless, acoustic-melodic production, setting a strong base for the vulnerable lyricism he intended to showcase to his fanbase and the world.

