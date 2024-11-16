“they need to let this man rest in peace” - Fans react to Juice Wrld’s new posthumous single with Nicki Minaj ‘(INSECURE) ALL GIRLS ARE THE SAME 2’ 

Juice Wrld fans received the first look into the rapper's final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, with the project's first lead single, titled (INSECURE) ALL GIRLS ARE THE SAME 2.

The new track includes a guest feature from Nicki Minaj and was uploaded to all major DSPs yesterday (November 15) via Grade A Productions, LLC, under an exclusive license to Interscope Records.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The title of the track, stylistically labeled AGATS2 (Insecure), implies the record is a sequel to 2017's All Girls Are The Same, released as part of his highly acclaimed debut studio album Goodbye and Good Riddance.

The late rapper's estate has consistently released posthumous music for several years. In 2020, his team dropped Legends Never Die, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 and marked his second chart-topping LP following Death Race for Love.

Fans commented on reposts from media outlets like NFR Podcast, sharing their thoughts on the new single. While several individuals seemed to appreciate AGATS2 (Insecure), a few users suggested the late rapper's team shouldn't have released the track. An X user posted:

"they need to let this man rest in peace."

Expand Tweet

Similar reactions followed from fans citing their displeasure at receiving remixed versions of previously released music.

"The sequel nobody needed," another user said.

"Whoever thought this was a good idea should be sacked," a fan claimed.

"Label is destroying Juice's legacy smh," another fan claimed.

Some individuals were seen sharing their doubts and concerns for Juice Wrld's final posthumous album, with one fan seemingly astonished with how many "unrecorded verses" the late rapper had vaulted.

"How many unrecorded verses does Juice have for them to pump out these many posthumous collab albums?" One fan questioned.

"If this is the direction and feature choices we going with for the final album we are cooked. / Out of all people, you think Juice was itching to work with Nicki Minaj??? Disgraceful," a fan ranted.

Several other dedicated Juice Wrld fans were found praising the new track and featured performance from Nicki Minaj, with one user claiming AGATS2 (Insecure) is "not a remix" but an entirely different record.

"For everyone who doesn't know, it's supposedly not a remix and an entirely different song, just the same name as all girls are the same," one user cited.

"I just hope it is good, or it will kill all the TPNE expectations," a fan hoped.

"YEA I GOT THE JUICE AND IM TAKIN HIM ON THE TOUR NickiWrld back again," another user said.

Bar-For-Bar: Breaking down Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj's new single AGATS2 (Insecure)

After months of teasers, Juice Wrld's estate and record label have finally delivered the lead single, stylistically titled AGATS2 (Insecure), as part of the rollout for The Party Never Ends.

While AGATS2 (Insecure) differs from All Girls Are The Same in terms of Louis Bell's emotional trap production and the added Nicki Minaj feature, the majority of Juice's verse seemingly includes bars and lines that didn't make it on the final cut of his 2017 hit record.

Notable themes explored in Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj's latest collaboration include heartbreak, relationship, love, drug addiction, excess, death, and legacy.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"I admit it, another ho got me finished / Tryna serve heartbreak up like tennis / F--k sipping, I'ma codeine gargle / Babysitter, she gon' give my kids a swallow"

The track opens with Juice Wrld drawing fans in by reciting the same line that kicked off his 2017 hit before switching up the verse to include new bars while maintaining All Girls Are The Same's nostalgic cadence.

The official cover art for Juice Wrld's debut studio album 'Goodbye & Good Riddance' (Image via Spotify)

"And her n---a hating, got a gun full of hollows / Load that b---h up, he won't live to see tomorrow / Still tripping, on fire, I'm blazin' / Inhale, it's Friday the 13th and guess who playing Jason"

The verse ends with Juice addressing his love interest's partner, with lines that reference bars from his unreleased Bottle (Hennessy Bottle) track. Nicki Minaj enters on the last line with a callback to her feature on Ludacris' 2010 single My Chick Bad.

(Chorus)

"And your insecurities will get the best of me / Your insecurities will get the best of me / And your insecurities will get the best of me / Your insecurities will get the best of-"

The hook on AGATS2 (Insecure) is interestingly written, drawing in listeners with a production that gradually amps up with every vocal loop. The lyrics evoke a sense of heartbreak, as Juice highlights how his partner's "insecurities" will eventually make him less confident.

(Verse 2)

The official cover art for Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj's collaboration 'AGATS2 (Insecure)' (Image via YouTube/@JuiceWRLD)

"B---hes screaming, "Demon time" like they was possessed / Let's keep it real, b---h, you know you was just obsessed (But it's no) / Bad women, no good, bad women / Hotel rooms and Versace linens"

Nicki Minaj opens on AGATS2 (Insecure)'s second verse following this narrative of unrequited love, Juice's vocals providing supporting ad-libs while she highlights an excessive lifestyle matched with multiple casual relationships.

"Wake up in the morning, scrambling for some Advil / Last night, last night was too mad real / In love with the downers so I took some sad pills / Jack Daniel's don't hold me still"

Juice Wrld opens in the second half of the verse, suggesting the cause for his drug addictions are love and heartbreak, as he recounts "scrambling" for a pill of Advil every morning.

(Bridge 1)

"Nothing like the plane ride home / I really hate the plane ride home (Oh) / I'm in L.A. right now / Left the heartbreak in Chicago"

While the bridge suggests Juice Wrld's affinity for traveling, these posthumous lines appear to hauntingly foreshadow his death.

The late rapper passed away from an overdose on December 8, 2019, after suffering a Percocet-induced seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport when returning from an international show in Australia.

(Verse 3)

"None of these n----s can't f--k with you / What's up with you? / Insecure, me? Nah, that be you / I left all of them to come after you"

Nicki Minaj delivers the final verse on AGATS2 (Insecure), seemingly addressing critics who believe the Bronx native to be an "insecure" rapper, a rumor she dismantles by flipping the narrative on them instead.

Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

"She want good brain, gotta be the muscle too / He want the smart girl, gotta be a hustler too / Ho-s can't f--k with me and that's just the truth / Somebody gotta teach a class like a substitute"

The verse ends with Nicki Minaj citing how dealing with over-expectations made her a hip-hop icon. She ends the bar with a line that suggests her rap peers and competitors of being students in a "class" she teaches.

(Bridge 2)

"Is there any way? Is there any way / We could be mindful of what we say? Is there any way? Is there any way / That you would book a different plane, say you'll stay?"

On the final bridge, Nicki seemingly reflects on the Juice Wrld's tragic passing by questioning if the late rapper could've survived if he had booked a "different plane" or made a different choice.

Nicki effectively captures the reality of someone's death and the lingering "what if" questions that follow while dealing with emotional grief.

(Outro)

"These thoughts in my brain (Say you'll stay) / All girls are the same (Say you'll stay) / You should stay here with me (These thoughts in my brain) / Say you'll stay"

Nicki Minaj ends the verse with an outro that shouts out the title of Juice Wrld's 2017 emotional hit, All Girls Are The Same, while hoping his artistic presence continues to live on through his music.

Juice Wrld's final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2024, as confirmed by the countdown on the late rapper's official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback