A review of XXXTENTACION's single 'Teeth (Interlude)'

In Honor of XXXTENTACION's death anniversary, on June 18, news outlets on social media began reposting his team's announcement of the single titled Teeth (interlude) upcoming debut on all streaming platforms.

This single was originally uploaded to X's SoundCloud back in 2015, years before the rapper would amass millions of fans, hence the hype around receiving an original single from XXXTENTACION's discography on all major streaming platforms had a majority of his fanbase excited.

The single was uploaded to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) at midnight via Bad Vibes Forever, under an exclusive license to Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

Breaking down XXXTENTACION's 2015 single 'Teeth (Interlude)'

X originally released Teeth as part of the tracklist for his scrapped EP titled Heartbreak Hotel. The single was originally titled a message to tina bleacher part 2 and was uploaded to the rapper's SoundCloud page alongside a series of Tweets that explained his inspiration behind making this song.

On April 16, 2015, Teeth was uploaded to SoundCloud and has since garnered close to 55 million streams. Major themes the rapper tackles in this emotional piano ballad are listed below:

Love

Relationships

Pain

Heartbreak

Suicide

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

A screenshot of X's 2015 single 'Teeth (Interlude)' uploaded to DSPs (Image via Spotify)

"Where you said you going? / He can't f--k you like I can / Where you said you going? / He can't f--k you like I can (x4)"

The song opens with a slowed-down sample of Teen Suicide's 2013 record No, the Moon, for a significant portion of the piano melodies XXXTENTACION and producer Willie G incorporated on Teeth (Interlude).

X's soft performance and cadence draw listeners in with a pitched-up version of his vocals, immediately highlighting the conflicts the rapper seemingly faces in his relationship.

(Monologue)

The official cover art for 'Teeth (Interlude)' (Image via genius.com)

"I... I didn't remember much / I just seen her dead in there... It definitely stood out / I remember her smell and her touch / The way she used to talk to me / It all hurts so much now / How could I waste so much time on someone who doesn't even love me? In the end all the time I spent, it's all pointless / Now I feel like I don't even wanna live anymore / Save me"

During the monologue, XXXTENTACION metaphorically explains his longing for intimacy with his ex-girlfriend, by comparing their break up to something deeper. He admits the pain he feels right now is "pointless" believing that his partner never loved him back.

The track ends with X believing that all the effort and "time" he spent in building that relationship was pointless, leading to him expressing darker thoughts of hurting himself.

More about XXXTENTACION's scrapped EP Heartbreak Hotel

X's Heartbreak Hotel is a scrapped EP that no longer exists as a complete project since the rapper deleted the Extended Play not long after it had been released.

The blurry cover art used for XXXTENTACION's scrapped EP 'Heartbreak Hotel' (Image via genius.com)

The tracklist on this project is interestingly made of songs XXXTENTACION had tweeted about between January 29, 2015 and August 04, 2015. The following records were officially included as part of Heartbreak Hotel:

Teeth (Interlude) leave lips NEVER skin WingRiddenAngel TheresAnElephantInTheRoom EYES glass house ribs company

While promoting this project on Twitter, XXXTENTACION explained his intention to compose a more "sensual project" that expanded on his artistry, highlighting this was a sound he had yet to explore. Two years later, X's mastery of Lo-Fi sad music would shine on his debut studio album 17, released on August 25, 2017, via Bad Vibes Forever and Empire Distribution.

Genius.com suggests that the cover used on the EP was a blurry physical polaroid of X in a forest, that was later recaptured with another device to be used as Heartbreak Hotel's official cover art.

XXXTENTACION's 2015 single Teeth (Interlude) has garnered over 12 million streams on Spotify since its release.