A review of Tommy Richman's newest single 'DEVIL IS A LIE'

Tommy Richman has released his fourth single for the year, titled DEVIL IS A LIE, on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms), which follows up on his smash hit Million Dollar Baby, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 charts.

The Virginia rapper began teasing this single about a week ago with a clip uploaded to all of his social handles where the rapper teases the chorus for the song. The teaser also confirmed the name for the record, DEVIL IS A LIE, which Richman used as the caption for his post.

Tommy's DEVIL IS A LIE was distributed to all DSPs today via ISO Supremacy, under an exclusive license to PULSE Records. The record also dropped alongside a music video uploaded to Richman's official YouTube channel.

The accompanying visuals for Tommy Richman's new single were directed by Josh Belvedere, whose cinematography on the music video ushers viewers into the blurry, distorted past of video tapes with hazy captures and interesting filters.

Breaking down Tommy Richman's newest single DEVIL IS A LIE

With the success of Million Dollar Baby catapulting Tommy Richman's industry status, the rapper's latest single, DEVIL IS A LIE, seems destined to prove he isn't a one-hit wonder, as many had cited while MDB was going viral online.

Tommy recruited the help of frequent collaborators Jonah Roy, Max Vossberg, and Kavi to produce DEVIL IS A LIE, with the track's production encompassing a vibe similar to the early 2000s, placing it in the same retro-funk category as Million Dollar Baby. Some major thematic elements we see Tommy delve into on this track include:

Struggle

Hardships

Success

Status

Love

Relationships

Intimacy

Growth

Support

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"I tell her, Pipe down, baby, hell nah (Yeah) / You know my roundabouts, baby, hell nah (Yeah) / It's where I came from baby, hell nah (Yeah) / It's 'cause I come from a different part (Mm, yeah)"

Before Tommy opens on the verse, listeners are introduced to the bouncy hi-hat trap-infused 2000s production of DEVIL IS A LIE, with Richman harmonizing over the beat.

The rapper finally opens on the track with an infectious cadence, speaking to a woman and explaining why his attitude should be credited to the place he hails from and the people he's associated with.

"I can take you places you ain't ever seen before (Mm) / Ah, ah (Woo, woo, mm) / You're moving so loud, that is not my goal, hell nah (Mm)"

Tommy references a major theme from Million Dollar Baby, where he highlights that although his associations are exclusive, he wishes to introduce them to his new love interest.

(Chorus)

"But you got no confidence like me (Mm, mm) / Only wanna run around and chase me (Mm, mm) / I'm not no Travis, baby, not no Chase B (Ah, ah, ah) / I work too hard, can you f--kin' pay me?"

Tommy then delivers a classic hook on the chorus, which is exceptionally well performed, blending his natural vocals with a more high-pitched version of his voice. The dual cadences work together with Richman's lyrics to build on themes of "success" and "hard work."

Travis Scott and his friend and producer Chase. B, who recently worked together on the EDM remix for FE!N, were referenced in the chorus. Tommy appears to cite the difference between him and other artists in the industry as his affinity for working hard and getting paid.

(Verse 2)

"I did so much, you did it with me, and I'm not alone (Ah, ah, ah) / Since 2019, you're doin' this with me, I'ma set it in stone (Ah, ah, ah) / You come from a sunken place again (Ah, ah, ah) / You know the struggle, baby, can we be friends? (Ah, ah, ah)"

The second verse gets deeper into Tommy's emotional connection with this unnamed woman, citing how they've both grown and supported each other from day one.

Richman highlights how his love interest can connect to his struggles, noting that she's been supporting him since he released his first run of singles, Walk, Melba, and Avogadro's Number, back in 2019.

"From the bottom to the top again / We go hard again, hard again (Hell nah, nah, nah)"

The rapper ends his verse hoping to "be friends" with this woman again as he wishes to relive their time together, referencing his earlier mention of the "rags to riches" theme.

(Outro)

"Right now, right now (The devil is a lie) / Right now, right now (I wanna be alive) / Right now, right now (Can we survive?) / Right now, right now (Can we survive?) x2"

The track's title finally appears in the song as an adlib during the outro. Tommy wishes to highlight the importance of living in the moment and appreciating his successes "right now."

Although many have shown their love and support for Tommy Richman's sudden rise to fame, especially after the release of Million Dollar Baby, the rapper was trending this week after Funkmaster Flex criticized Tommy and his viral hit on Hot 97 radio.

Flex spends a significant portion of the show taking shots at Tommy Richman and his fanbase, calling Million Dollar Baby a "hot garbage" record while citing those who enjoy listening to the track are "clowns."