10 books you didn't know were written by rappers

Hip/Hop and Rappers are and always have been a major part of today's culture, influencing new music, fashion, style, beauty, wealth, and so much more. Artists like Jay-Z and Drake, although coming from two different generations of rap, have had a tremendous impact in redefining music.

Artists usually undertake side quests, deviating further away from traditional Hip/Hop as their careers progress, like A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and Pharrell Williams entering the Fashion space.

Russ, Rakim, 50 Cent, and 7 other notable rappers who've written books

Many rappers stuck with the pen, moving away from music to document their personal lives and the lessons they learned by becoming authors. These books range from autobiographies to self-help guides, all created with the hope of helping and communicating with a larger section of their fanbase. Here is a list of 10 rappers and their best-selling books.

1) "It's All In Your Head" - Russ

The cover art for Russ's book titled "It's All In Your Head" (Image via Amazon)

Russ released "It's All In Your Head" on November 12, 2019, as a short self-help book that urges readers to take risks. Throughout the various chapters named after some of his biggest songs, the rapper highlights the benefits of betting on oneself as a crucial step toward success.

"In this memoir, Russ inspires readers to walk to their individual rhythms and beat their biggest obstacles: themselves." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

2) "Sweat The Technique, Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius" - Rakim

The cover art for Rakim's book titled "Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius" (Image via Amazon)

Legendary Hip/Hop lyricist and performing artist Rakim enters our list with his 2019 book titled "Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius" which acts partly as a memoir as well as a writing guide detailing the various rhythmic nuances he's implemented over his successful career.

The book's title plays on the names of his and Eric. B's fourth and final studio album together as a duo, Don't Sweat the Technique, which was released and distributed on June 23, 1992.

"More than anyone, Rakim has changed the way MCs rhyme. Calm on the mic, his words combine in a frenzy of sound, using complicated patterns based on multisyllabic rhymes and internal rhythms." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

3) "The 50th Law" - 50 Cent

The cover art for 50 Cent's book titled "The 50th Law" (Image via Amazon)

Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, is more than just a rapper with several entrepreneurial business ventures spanning Television, Film, Spirits, and more.

Curtis teamed up with Robert Greene, who authored "The 48 Laws of Power," which went on to sell millions of copies worldwide. 50 and Greene put together a book about Success and Mindset titled "The 50th Law," which was released on September 3, 2013.

"Success comes from seeking an advantage in each and every encounter, and The 50th Law offers indispensable advice on how to win in business - and in life." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

4) "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane" - Gucci Mane

The cover art for Gucci Mane's book titled "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane" (Image via Amazon)

Assisted by Neil Martinez-Belkin and released in September 2018, "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane" became a New York Times Bestseller, with the rapper recounting his journey to becoming a Platinum-selling artist. Pitchfork reviewed the book, stating:

"[The book] provides incredible insight into one of the most influential rappers of the last decade, detailing a volatile and fascinating life...By the end, every reader will have a greater understanding of Gucci Mane, the man and the musician"

5) "Gone 'Til November" - Lil Wayne

The cover art for Lil Wayne's book titled "Gone 'Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island" (Image via Amazon)

Back in 2010, Lil Wayne asserted himself as one of the greatest rappers of all time, winning multiple Grammy awards and signing an upcoming and fairly unknown Drake and Nicki Minaj to his Young Money Label.

His life was turned upside down after being arrested and sentenced to a year in Riker's for illegal possession of a firearm. Wayne recounts his year-long stay in prison, detailing his day-to-day in the book "Gone 'Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island," released in 2016.

"Gone 'Til November reveals the true story of what really happened while Wayne was behind bars, exploring everything from his daily rituals to his interactions with other inmates, and how he was able to keep himself motivated and grateful." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

6) "One Day It'll All Make Sense" - Common

The cover art for Common's book titled "One Day It'll All Make Sense" (Image via Amazon)

Another New York Times bestseller was delivered by Chicago rapper and entrepreneur Common, who penned a detailed memoir about his struggles growing up on the South side of Chi-Town.

The book, "One Day It'll All Make Sense," was released in September 2012. It highlights critical moments in Common's life, including when he almost quit rapping after his debut EP "only sold" 2000 copies.

"Through it all, Common emerges as a man in full. Rapper. Actor. Activist. But also father, son, and friend. His story offers a living example of how, no matter what you’ve gone through, one day it’ll all make sense." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

7) "The Perfect Day to Boss Up" - Rick Ross

The cover art for Rick Ross's book titled "The Perfect Day to Boss Up, A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire" (Image via Amazon)

The second rapper to team up with Neil Martinez-Belkin is the MMG CEO and rapper Rick Ross, who released his second book alongside Belkin titled "The Perfect Day to Boss Up, A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire" in 2021.

Ross shares the secrets to his success in a detailed guide highlighting moments from his personal life as examples for readers who aim to build the ultimate business empire.

"As Ross explains, “It doesn’t matter what’s going on. Even the most dire situation is just another opportunity to boss up.”Intimate, insightful and brimming with no-nonsense advice, The Perfect Time to Boss Up is the ideal book for hustlers everywhere" - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

8) "From Staircase to Stage" - Raekwon

The cover art for Raekwon's book titled "From Staircase to Stage, The Story of Raekwon" (Image via Amazon)

The founding member of the legendary Hip/Hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, Raekwon, has written a book that details his rise to success, from growing up in Park Hill in Staten Island to selling out stadiums and arenas around the world. The memoir, "From Staircase to Stage, The Story of Raekwon," was released on November 30, 2021.

"A celebration of perseverance and the power of music, From Staircase to Stage is a master storyteller’s lifelong journey to stay true to himself and his roots." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

9) "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow" - Action Bronson

The cover art for Action Bronson's book titled "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow" (Image via Amazon)

Action Bronson's self-help memoir titled "F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow" is an extremely captivating and revealing read that details his struggles with mental health, losing weight, and food addiction, explaining how he gained confidence in himself and learned to avoid negativity. Action released the memoir about his life and journey toward self-acceptance on April 20, 2021.

"F*ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow is not about losing weight―it’s about being and feeling excellent regardless of your size or shape. It’s about living f**king healthy, period." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.com

10) "Will" - Will Smith

The cover art for Will Smith's book titled "Will" (Image via Amazon)

Will Smith's "Will" was released on November 9, 2021, and became a Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller. The actor/rapper completely opens up about his life and struggles in a revealing yet inspiring book detailing his experiences in both music and film.

The book was assisted by the author of the multi-million-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, who helped Smith craft a story about mastering one's emotions which also inspires its readers to do the same.

"The combination of genuine wisdom of universal value and a life story that is preposterously entertaining, even astonishing, puts Will the book, like its author, in a category by itself." - Extracted from the bio available on Amazon.

Other notable rappers who have written books that didn't make our list include DMX and his autobiography "E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX," Eminem's "The Way I Am," and Jay-Z's "Decoded."