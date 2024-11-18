Cordae’s third studio album ‘The Crossroads’ is currently streaming on all major DSPs: A Review

After months of teasers, which included four lead singles and a full-length trailer, Cordae Amari Brooks's third studio album, The Crossroads, was released on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The project features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Juicy J, Anderson .Paak, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West), and more. The project has reportedly been in the works for over two years, with the rapper confirming The Crossroads' existence during a 2022 interview with Apple Music.

During an exclusive interview with NFR Podcast, following the release of The Crossroads, the rapper explained how Lil Wayne advised him on "pushing the pen."

"Wayne gave me great advice. The thing [he said] that stuck with me the most is, you have to treat every single song like it's people's first time hearing you. Now that's Wayne saying "I still do that" and he sold 300 million records, you know what I'm saying" - Cordae stated.

Brooks proceeded by explaining how it's important for artists with a core following to constantly find ways to improve their artistry, as it will eventually help them connect deeper with their fanbase.

Top Picks from Cordae's third studio album The Crossroads

Cordae Amari Brook's The Crossroads officially follows up on 2022's From a Birds Eye View, which debuted at No. 13 on Billboard 200.

The production on tracks like Summer Drop, Mad As F*ck, and Never See It are examples of the exceptional production Brooks' and his team of producers intend on showcasing with The Crossroads.

While not deviating too much from the rapper's signature style, his third studio album does find him working his way through a nostalgic retelling of his past. Notable themes that are discussed and explored on The Crossroads include:

Relationships

Love

Struggles

Family

Fatherhood

Success

Luxury

Wealth

Excess

Cordae's The Crossroads clocks in at 48 minutes and includes 17 full-length songs as part of the LP's official tracklist, with multiple guest performances that keep listeners entertained for the entirety of the LP's runtime.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

06 dreaming

(Production Credits: FNZ, Smoko Ono, Ashton Sellars, and Tommy Parker)

Track 2 on 'The Crossroads' (Image via Spotify)

Following the album's intro, Cordae draws fans into an emotional retelling of his childhood, revisiting memories and tough moments from 2006.

The record primarily revolves around the rapper's growing desire to succeed, stemming from the multiple rejections his mother faced when trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. Notable bars from 06 dreaming include lines like:

"Ayo, my mom had once tried out for Making The Band / She made it to the third episode, was takin' a stand / You know the season where Puff made 'em run six miles? / Now look what happened to Puff, crazy how it work out"

Summer Drop (feat. Anderson .Paak)

(Production Credits: J. Cole)

Track 4 on 'The Crossroads' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then re-introduced to the second lead single for The Crossroads, where Cordae teamed up with frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak for a track titled Summer Drop.

The on-record chemistry of both rappers is a major takeaway from Summer Drop, as Cordae and Anderson effortlessly deliver bouncy rhymes over the J. Cole-produced track, reminiscing on their past experiences.

"I'm in my other drop, from beanies to buckets / A hundred bucks in my Polo socks / Remember when summer dropped, we was at Unclе's spot / Three n----s with nothin' to do but wrestle or slap box / Back when thе summer dropped, you would cut me from practice / By ninth grade, my three-sixty waves were splashin'" - Anderson .Paak raps on 'Summer Drop'.

All Alone

(Production Credits: Smoko Ono, ILLUID HALLER, Angwang Jin, and Biako)

Track 7 on 'The Crossroads' (Image via Spotify)

All Alone is an interesting record as listeners are presented with Cordae's narcissistic lyricism, representing his various self-indulgences from chasing success to buying mansions.

The hook highlights the rapper's self-conscious mindset, as we see him list out the various reasons why he continues to "feel alone," while living a life of excess, as seen on lines like:

"And what's the point of a brand new ride? / You by yourself on a five hour drive and look / When you're filled with so much pride / And take a deep look at yourself inside, you'll see / Uh, when everybody's callin' your phone / Yet somehow, I couldn't feel more alone"

Saturday Mornings (feat. Lil Wayne)

(Production Credits: Smoko Ono and BoogzDaBeast)

Track 11 on 'The Crossroads' (Image via Spotify)

An absolute highlight on The Crossroads appears on the 11th track, Saturday Morning, where Cordae teams up with New Orleans' legend Lil Wayne to deliver one of the best lyrical performances of the year.

Both rappers effectively draw listeners in with jaw-dropping rhyme schemes, crazy bars, and multiple pop culture references, making Saturday Morning a great listening experience. Wayne's verse was extremely impressive, with the rapper delivering bars like:

"You a teddy bear, n---a, you a Teddy Graham / You sweet as jelly-jam, honey glazed deli ham / Bubblegum candy yams, my gun never jam / I got a heavy hand, but hold it like a Steadicam / Am I talking to the martians when I pray, man? / I need to know is there a heaven or just Space Jam? And it's Saturday morning every day, man / Young Carter and Cordae, man, all day, man"

Shai Afeni

(Production Credits: Biako, Smoko Ono, Jaasu, and Tommy Parker)

Track 13 on 'The Crossroads' (Image via Spotify)

Sampling Atlantic Starr's 1978 record Keep It Comin, Cordae dedicates the 13th track on The Crossroads, titled Shai Afeni, to his daughter.

The rapper pens down his inner thoughts surrounding him becoming a father, and the various morals he wishes to instill into his child. The track highlights him portraying his struggles as reasons for his daughter to learn and carve her "own path," as seen on lines like:

"Learn from mistakes that I made and create your own path / Learn from my life firsthand and all the gems that I grabbed / Number one, God is first, keep your faith strong / And honor your mom and dad so your days long / No pressure, you don't gotta be a baller or make songs / But I beg you, please avoid n----s like Trey Songz"

Cordae's third studio album is a definition of the word "Crossroads," as listeners are shown both sides of his excessive lifestyle.

The deep, personal lyricism, on The Crossroads makes this LP a very enticing listen, especially for die-hard fans who get to see a more emotionally-in-tune side of the rapper.

