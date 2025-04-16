From new album to DJ Akademiks: Major highlights from Adin Ross and Drake's Kick livestream

On Sunday (April 13), Adin Ross and Drake hosted a Kick livestream as part of a partnership giveaway with online gambling website Stake.

The Canadian superstar recently dropped the official music video for Nokia, the hit single included on his chart-topping collaboration with PartyNextDoor $ome$exy$ongs4U.

"Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap," Drake said.

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

The last time Ross collaborated with the rapper was during their "Drizzmas Giveaway," where the duo gave away over $1 million. During the livestream, Drizzy also took a moment to shout out London’s Wireless Festival, which he is scheduled to headline in July.

Major highlights from Drake and Adin Ross' Kick livestream

Drizzy and Adin Ross' Kick livestream featured several memorable moments, from the OVO CEO revealing a new album to getting on a call with DJ Akademiks, keeping viewers entertained for the entirety of the stream.

Below is a list of major highlights from Drake and Adin Ross' Kick livestream.

1) Drizzy gifts Adin Ross a chain

The stream kicked off with Drizzy gifting Adin Ross a custom chain, designed to resemble the OVO CEO's son Adonis Graham. After gifting Adin the chain the rapper exclaimed:

"It's not really an OVO chain, but you guys kinda look alike. The chain kinda hard you know what I'm saying. It's not the owl though."

2) Drizzy talks to DJ Akademiks

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

While gambling on Stake, DJ Akademiks calls up Adin on stream, who then turns the phone to face Drizzy. The American podcaster goes on to celebrate Ross and Drake's Stake collaboration, while they gambled live on Kick.

DJ Akademiks' went on to state his favorite song from Drizzy's recent collaboration with PartyNextDoor was SOMEBODY WHO LOVES YOU, stating that he'd "rush the stage" when the OVO CEO performs that record.

"I'll let you be on stage. How about that huh?," Drake responded.

3) Adin Ross asks Drake if he'd step into the boxing ring

During their livestream, Adin asks Drizzy if he'd ever step into the boxing ring, and how much he would charge to fight someone. The rapper then highlights his intention to handle issues behind closed doors.

When asking Adin who he should fight, the rapper alludes to fighting Kendrick Lamar, stating:

"Who do you want me to... I don't even have to ask who you want me to fight. Nah, I don't have to do that. If we're fighting, we'll fight at a gym or something like that. Behind closed garage doors."

4) Drizzy brings out Anita Max Wynn

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

During the stream, Drake and Adin are served drinks brought out by a model supposedly playing the character of Anita Max Wynn, the OVO CEO's "alter ego" and mascot for his postponed "Anita Max Wynn Tour".

"Thank you. We'll let you know if we need you, if we get a "Max Win". Nice to meet you," Drake stated.

5) Adin Ross confirms a new basketball league

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

Adin also confirmed that he's starting a new basketball league in which he and Drake will start their own teams, alongside popular internet personalities like YourRAGE, Flight, 21 Savage, and more.

"Alright, chat look. Imma keep it a buck... I'm starting a basketball league. We got YourRAGE, we got Flight, Savage. If [Drake] doing it, cool," Adin stated.

6) Drake takes shots at people using "botted streams"

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

At one point during the stream, Adin requests a song and suggests playing Drizzy's No.2 hit Nokia, stating he'll "run up the streams," calling the OVO CEO his boy. The Canadian rapper responded by stating:

"The rest of these guys are doing it. You may as well give me one [stream]. Alright, you know what I'm talking about"

7) Drizzy claims his favorite albums are 'Nothing Was The Same' and 'Honestly Nevermind'

When Adin asked the rapper which is his favorite album ever recorded, the Canadian star smiled while suggesting he's most proud of 2013's Nothing Was The Same and 2022's Honestly, Nevermind.

"Nothing Was The Same or Honestly, Nevermind. Yeah, cause nobody believed... I don't wanna downplay any album. Every album is like turning a page. It's not gonna be what it was in Chapter 2 you know. Maybe don't think of it like that, think of it like it's not gonna be what it was when you first meet Harry Potter." he shared.

8) Drizzy announces new solo album

A screenshot from Adin Ross and Drizzy's Kick live stream (Image via Kick.com)

A major highlight from Adin Ross and the OVO CEO's Kick livestream came when the rapper revealed that he's been working on a new solo album, calling the upcoming project a "slap".

Drake is scheduled to headline London's Wireless Festival in two months, set to perform at the 3-day music festival between July 11 - 13, 2025.

