"Guy is obsessed with Drake" — Internet reacts to Kanye West saying Drizzy was supposed to be featured on 'Donda' & 'Donda 2'

Kanye West recently claimed that Drake was supposed to feature in Donda and Donda 2 amid the latter's official release on April 29, 2025. For the unversed, West, professionally known as Ye, released the updated version of Donda 2 (the sequel to his 2021 album, Donda) on streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music three years after the album was only released on Stem Player in 2022.

During a recent stream with Top5, Kanye West claimed that Drake was supposed to be one of the many artists featured in Donda and Donda 2. Ye also claimed he was supposed to feature in one of Drake's projects, but that never occurred either.

The X account @Kurrco posted the clip of the conversation between Ye and Top5 on April 30. Elsewhere in the video, Ye seemingly praised Drake, claiming the Canadian rapper has never tried to imitate his flow, whereas Ye has tried to "copy" Drake's flow occasionally.

"Another thing about Drake's music, it really, he don't got sh*t that's copies of what I do. I be having sh*t that be a copy of a Drake flow. Once Drake took over the algorithm, I got s**t that was copies of it where you could go like, 'that'."

Ye's recent conversation about Drake was met with varied responses on X. One user claimed Kanye West seemed "obsessed" with the Canadian rapper, writing:

"Guy is obsessed with Drake."

Several netizens were baffled by Kanye West's sudden change of stance about Drake. While Drake and West were not always on friendly terms, Ye has seemingly switched sides to support Drake amid his lawsuit against UMG regarding Not Like Us.

"Does this guy hate Drake or not?" one person questioned.

“Yo, don't I got u” drake not gonna collab wit u," another person added.

"This guy lost his mind lol during donda there was a whole beef where he made 7am on bridal path after ye posted his address?" someone else commented.

"This man’s lovehate relationship with drizzy is comedy. now imagine they had a proper relationship and worked on a shit ton of music together over the years.. smh," another user wrote.

However, others claimed Kanye West was using Drake, accusing him of "glazing" the Canadian rapper.

"Can he stop mentioning Drake ? He always finds away to attach his name with Drake like it’s giving clout chaser and stalker," one person tweeted.

"Everytime Drake drops an album, Kanye gets every feature Drake worked with and gets them to work with him and copies songs and styles. Been saying this for years. Kanye just uses people, Specially Drake," another person added.

"Can he stop glazing Drake for one minute man," someone else commented.

"Really just wants a collab drake album. He glazing for no reason. Find your love is a classic and you created that," another user posted.

Kanye West's Donda 2 faces the risk of being taken down

Kanye West shocked fans after he teased the official release of his 2022 lost project Donda 2, releasing it on streaming platforms on April 29. However, hours after its release, he claimed that the project may get taken down.

In an X post on April 30, Kanye West alleged he was contacted by a manager of the producers who worked on the project, demanding financial compensation.

“Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers,” he wrote.

According to Billboard, Free Maiden is the manager of BoogzDaBeast and Brian Miller, who have reportedly been credited with working on tracks like City of Gods, 530, and First Time from Donda 2. In a follow-up post, Kanye West claimed the tracks would be "taken down within the hour."

As of this article, Donda 2 is still available on Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

Kanye West's 2025 version of Donda 2 is similar to the 2022 version, albeit with some title changes and new inclusions. The album, executive produced by Future, features artists like Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti and Baby Keem, among others.

