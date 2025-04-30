Kanye West announces Donda 2 is "uploading now" and releases tracklist

While Kanye West is gearing up for the release of the album he retitled Cuck, it appeared that the infamous rapper is working on a separate project as well. Late on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, DJ Akademiks posted an Instagram video with Ye surrounded by collaborators while working on mixes. In the caption, Akademiks teased what they were working on, which happens to be Donda 2.

He also teased that the project will be dropping "within the next couple of hours." Kanye West also hopped on Digital Nas' Kick stream to say the same thing. But in a recent update, Kanye hopped on his X account to tell his over 33.3 million followers on the platform that Donda 2 will be out sooner than expected because he's uploading it "now."

"Selfish is not currently cleared so will not be on tonight's release of Donda 2. Also we will be adding other songs as they are finished up. Uploading now."

He also shared the tracklist of the Donda 2 revival, with the original Donda 2 released in February 2022 exclusively on the Stem Player, starting with four tracks before Kanye added 12 songs later.

In his recent X post teasing the release of Donda 2, Kanye West also shared a picture of what appeared to be the tracklist of the upcoming album. It includes old tracks from the Stem Player release, along with a couple of new songs that weren't in the original rollout.

Kanye West details Donda 2 revival with an updated tracklist

Alongside his X post on April 29, 2025, that Donda 2 was "uploading now," Kanye West shared what appeared to be an updated tracklist of the album. When he first released the project in February 2022 via his $200 Stem Player, the record only included four songs: Security, Broken Road, We Did It Kid, and Pablo. All four appear to be in the Donda 2 revival, per Kanye's shared list.

After the initial four songs were released in 2022, Kanye added 12 more tracks. It includes Soulja Boy-assisted First Time in a Long Time, City of Gods, Happy, and the two songs he worked on with XXXTentacion: True Love and Selfish. All five tracks are featured in Kanye's new list, so are Too Easy, Flowers, Louie Bags, Sci Fi, Lord Lift Me Up, and Eazy.

One track from the original release, Keep It Burning, which was a collaboration with Future, is noticeably missing from the new tracklist. However, a new but eerily similar title is added, Burn Everything. However, according to Shifter Magazine, Burn Everything was an unreleased track Sean Leon and Kanye produced during the Donda 2 studio sessions.

The new Donda 2 tracklist Kanye shared also included several reported scrapped songs from the album's 2022 studio session, including Maintenance, Suzy, and Jesse. Mr. Miyagi is another scrapped song from the Donda 2 studio sessions featuring Playboi Carti and Future that was leaked in 2024.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kanye's album releases as the year progresses.

