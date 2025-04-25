  • home icon
"No one wants to buy that album" — Internet reacts as Adin Ross, Sneako, and Digital Nas preview Kanye West's 'Donda 2', say it might drop tomorrow

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Apr 25, 2025 08:55 GMT
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience - Source: Getty
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience - Source: Getty

On Friday, April 25, @nfr_podcast posted a video clip of Kanye West's new album, DONDA 2, being reviewed by Digital Nas, Adin Ross, and Sneako, captioning it:

"Kanye’s 'DONDA 2' is ready to drop TOMORROW. Digital Nas previewed finished DONDA 2 songs with Adin Ross & Sneako — says they might drop tomorrow"
The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 116K views and 2.2K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"no one wants to buy that album"
Some netizens mentioned that people no longer cared about West's new album, while others asked NFR Podcast not to promote him.

"Here comes everyone glazing like they weren’t hating on him for months" - commented an X user.
"No one cares about kanye dropping" - added another.
"Don’t even promote him bro come on" - wrote a third netizen.
Meanwhile, some netizens seemed excited for DONDA 2, urging Ye to drop it.

"'finished donda 2' and it’s the mumble versions from april 2022" - posted a fourth user.
"We’ve been hearing this for like 6 months pack it in" - replied a fifth one.
"I won’t lie this is fire. an ye’s verse is crazy! This is shit like that that we want not WW3 or cousins" - commented a sixth netizen.
Kanye West's wife, Bianca, spotted visiting a mental health clinic in Spain

The speculation surrounding Kanye West's DONDA 2 dropping this weekend comes after his wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted visiting The Balance - a mental health clinic in Mallorca, Spain, MSN reported.

Per the media outlet, Censori was reportedly with Jayne Fitzmaurice, a certified recovery coach, at the facility, which suggests that she is receiving structured professional guidance as part of her treatments.

According to the pictures circulating on social media, Bianca drove to the facility in a Mercedes G63 AMG, wearing a thong bodysuit, sheer stockings, and high-heeled boots.

Censori was also spotted with her husband, Kanye West, in Spain last week, where the couple was spotted out on a dinner date. Bianca wore a pale bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots, while West was dressed in an oversized hoodie.

The 99 Problems rapper also dropped a song earlier in April, named after his wife, in which he spoke about Bianca running away. His rap verse on the track includes:

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it/ She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at"
The song is likely to be included by Kanye West in his new project, Cuck - which was previously supposed to be named WW3. Another song from the project that Ye has dropped this week is Cousin.

The rapper released the song over X, in which he talks about his incarcerated cousin, claiming that he performed oral s*x on him when he was a teenager.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
