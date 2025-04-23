Kanye West claims kids were given Playboy magazines at Kylie Jenner's house the day Kobe Bryant died

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Kanye West mentioned a 2020 incident at Kylie Jenner's house in an X post. Starting the post by speaking about the nature of his co-parenting relationship with ex, Kim Kardashian, Ye recalled the day when the basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, passed away on January 26, 2020.

Recounting that his family went to Jenner's house after the incident, West claimed that Playboy magazines were shelved in the living room, "strategically" within an arm's reach of every child there.

He then pointed out that he wanted to change that for his children as a father. Kanye also mentioned in the post that his latest song, Cousin, triggered that memory for the rapper. West also wrote in his post that everyone knew who was "behind" the magazine placement, without revealing any names.

Kanye West released Cousin on Monday

Screenshot of Kanye West's post about his song, Cousin (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Kanye West's social media post recalling the day of Kobe Bryant's death comes days after the 99 Problems rapper dropped a new song, Cousins, on Monday, April 21, 2025. While promoting his new track on X, Ye tweeted about having a relationship with his male cousin when they were young.

In his post, West wrote that his latest song is about one of his cousins, who is currently locked up, serving a prison sentence for "killing a pregnant lady". Per the Gold Digger rapper, the murder took place a few years after Ye told him they wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together" anymore.

Kanye continued:

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw."

Ye claimed that the magazines that he used to look at with his cousin belonged to his mother and were found in her closet. The Yeezy founder concluded his tweet by writing that he performed oral s*x on his cousin till he was 14.

According to The Mirror, this isn't the first time Kanye West has talked about his incarcerated cousin. While Ye never disclosed his cousin's identity, he did talk about him in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, saying:

"My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him."

West is changing the name of his upcoming album

On the same day of the release of Cousin, Kanye West also wrote a post on X about changing the name of his upcoming album, which was previously titled WW3, to Cuck.

Meanwhile, rapper Dave Blunts also talked about Ye's upcoming album. In a video clip uploaded on X by @AkademiksTV on April 22, Blunts said that he has written all the songs in the album. He also clarified that the album isn't going to be anti-semitic, saying:

"It's about one man going between hurt, betryal and pain and he's putting that sh*t down. I know it's not anti-semitic album because I wrote that sh*t, me. Every song on that album ... I can't wait for you all to hear that sh*t. I know my label is going to be mad as hell because I told you I wrote that sh*t, but, whatever."

While Blunts didn't reveal a release date for Kanye West's album yet, the singer said he believes it will drop soon.

