"It's about one man who is going through betrayal": Dave Blunts claims Kanye West's new album is not antisemitic as he wrote all of the songs

As fans await the release of Kanye West's latest album, Cuck, Dave Blunts shared a snippet about the new project. In a video shared by Akademiks TV on X on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Blunts claimed that he wrote the entirety of Kanye's upcoming album WW3, which the rapper has since changed the name to Cuck.

While playing a snippet of a track from the album, Dave Blunts also shared some details about the WW3 project, about what it is and what it isn't. He said it's not going to be anti-semitic, despite what people may have believed. While still referring to the album by its old title, he said:

"Everyone seems to think WW3 is an anti-semitic album, but it's not. It's about one man going between hurt, betrayal, and pain, and he's putting that sh*t down."

He further said that he could make that claim about the project because he wrote all the tracks in it. Dave Blunts further said:

"I know it's not [an] anti-semitic album because I wrote that sh*t—me. Every song on that album."

The rapper-singer and songwriter also said that he couldn't wait for the fans to hear the songs. And while he admitted that he could be in hot water with his label for claiming that he wrote all the tracks in Kanye West's new album, he doesn't care, saying that it's "whatever."

Kanye West confirms working with Dave Blunts on his upcoming album

Oddly, in his video shared by Akademiks TV on X on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Dave Blunts doesn't seem to have an idea that Kanye West has since changed the title of the album from WW3 to Cuck. However, for anyone unsure if what Blunts was claiming about writing Ye's music was true, Kanye West has confirmed it himself.

Reposting XXL Magazine's video of Blunt saying that he wrote every song on the I Am God artist's upcoming album on April 22, Kanye West wrote:

"This is true. We would talk for hours. Then he'd write three songs in a day."

However, Kanye has been mum about when the album will be released. In Dave Blunt's video, he also said that he doesn't have any idea when Kanye plans to drop the album, but he thinks it will be soon, saying:

"It's coming soon. I know it's coming soon. And I know that it will drop, but I don't know when it is."

With that said, ahead of the album release, Kanye teased fans with his Cousins single, which has a controversial story behind it. On April 21, 2025, on X, the rapper shared a clip of the track alongside the inspiration behind the song, claiming that he had an incestuous relationship with a male cousin, who is currently behind bars for killing a pregnant lady.

In his post, he said that he and his cousins found dirty magazines when they were six years old and "acted out" what they saw in them. He further claimed that he sucked his cousin's d**k until he was 14.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Kanye West's upcoming album.

