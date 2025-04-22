"The rants make sense"— Boosie BadAzz reacts to Kanye West's recent post about doing intimate acts with cousin

In Kanye West's recent rant on X, he made some disturbing claims about an incestuous s*xual relationship with a male cousin. He shared the story that inspired his latest song, Cousins, on the social media platform on Monday, April 21, 2025. He said that it was about his cousin, who is now behind bars for killing a pregnant lady.

Ad

However, besides sharing the story behind his new song, the controversial rapper also made an unsettling claim at the end of his X post, saying:

"My name is Ye and I s*cked by cousin's d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

Ad

Trending

Kanye West's claim earned various reactions from fellow musicians and people online, including one from American rapper Boosie Badazz. Shortly after Ye's post, Boosie weighed in on what his fellow rapper admitted, saying that Kanye's rants all "make sense now."

"DAM KANYE I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE!! THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME SH*T BRA. THE RANTS MAKE SENSE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING D**K AS A CHILD. SMH HIS MIND IS F**KED UP!!"

Ad

He also shared his sympathy for what Kanye West allegedly experienced as a child, further saying that people who have wronged Ye would have to prepare because he would be coming for them.

"I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD!! THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE! WHOEVER WRONG HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE."

Boosie Badazz's post on X (Image via @BOOSIEOFFICIAL/X)

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks made some allegations that Kanye hooked up with Virgin Abloh and Elon Musk after the rapper's recent allegations about engaging in s*xual acts with his cousin. She said in a post on X on April 21 that "Kanye and Virgil were lovers" and that Elon "got some head from Kanye" when he was on Ketamine.

Ad

Kanye West raps about giving his cousin "head" in his new song Cousins

In the same post that Kanye West shared the bombshell claim, he included a snippet of the new track, Cousins, with a distorted filter against his vocals. The music video features a series of bizarre clips and gifts, including one with a topless woman with only Nazi swastikas covering her private parts.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast artist raps about the incestuous s*xual relationship he had with his male cousin when he was young. He repeatedly raps in the track:

"I gave my cousin head... I told my cousin not to tell nobody."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the track itself, the I Am God rapper recalls the story he teased in his recent post on X. The lyrics go:

"Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n***as kiss, and we ain't know what that sh*t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That's when I gave my cousin head."

Ad

However, Kanye West also sings about vowing to never tell anyone what happened and clarifies in the song that he was not attracted to men.

His blunt and disturbing claims in his latest X post and the lyrics of Cousins weren't the first confession from Kanye about his traumatic childhood. In an April 14, 2025, post on X, which now appears to have been deleted, Kanye West claimed that his parents beat him as a child, although he said that it was "not in [an] abusive way."

Ad

In another post that same day, he said that his late mother, Donda, was a lesbian and claimed that he saw him hooking up with his babysitter. He also claimed that his mother's behavior was the reason why he slept with his employees.

The clip of Kanye West's Cousins is available on his X account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More