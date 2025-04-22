"The rants make sense"— Boosie BadAzz reacts to Kanye West's recent post about doing intimate acts with cousin

In Kanye West's recent rant on X, he made some disturbing claims about an incestuous s*xual relationship with a male cousin. He shared the story that inspired his latest song, Cousins, on the social media platform on Monday, April 21, 2025. He said that it was about his cousin, who is now behind bars for killing a pregnant lady.
However, besides sharing the story behind his new song, the controversial rapper also made an unsettling claim at the end of his X post, saying:
"My name is Ye and I s*cked by cousin's d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."
Kanye West's claim earned various reactions from fellow musicians and people online, including one from American rapper Boosie Badazz. Shortly after Ye's post, Boosie weighed in on what his fellow rapper admitted, saying that Kanye's rants all "make sense now."
"DAM KANYE I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE!! THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME SH*T BRA. THE RANTS MAKE SENSE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING D**K AS A CHILD. SMH HIS MIND IS F**KED UP!!"
He also shared his sympathy for what Kanye West allegedly experienced as a child, further saying that people who have wronged Ye would have to prepare because he would be coming for them.
"I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD!! THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE! WHOEVER WRONG HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE."
Meanwhile, Azealia Banks made some allegations that Kanye hooked up with Virgin Abloh and Elon Musk after the rapper's recent allegations about engaging in s*xual acts with his cousin. She said in a post on X on April 21 that "Kanye and Virgil were lovers" and that Elon "got some head from Kanye" when he was on Ketamine.
Kanye West raps about giving his cousin "head" in his new song Cousins
In the same post that Kanye West shared the bombshell claim, he included a snippet of the new track, Cousins, with a distorted filter against his vocals. The music video features a series of bizarre clips and gifts, including one with a topless woman with only Nazi swastikas covering her private parts.
Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast artist raps about the incestuous s*xual relationship he had with his male cousin when he was young. He repeatedly raps in the track:
"I gave my cousin head... I told my cousin not to tell nobody."
On the track itself, the I Am God rapper recalls the story he teased in his recent post on X. The lyrics go:
"Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n***as kiss, and we ain't know what that sh*t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That's when I gave my cousin head."
However, Kanye West also sings about vowing to never tell anyone what happened and clarifies in the song that he was not attracted to men.
His blunt and disturbing claims in his latest X post and the lyrics of Cousins weren't the first confession from Kanye about his traumatic childhood. In an April 14, 2025, post on X, which now appears to have been deleted, Kanye West claimed that his parents beat him as a child, although he said that it was "not in [an] abusive way."
In another post that same day, he said that his late mother, Donda, was a lesbian and claimed that he saw him hooking up with his babysitter. He also claimed that his mother's behavior was the reason why he slept with his employees.
The clip of Kanye West's Cousins is available on his X account.