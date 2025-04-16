"That wouldn't be woke": Kanye West says his parents used to beat him as a child

Kanye West opened up about his childhood, making shocking statements that he claimed wouldn't be considered woke. The rapper took to X on Monday night, April 14, 2025, to post a question, asking if "people still beat their kids" because, according to him, it "seems illegal."

Ad

In a subsequent post, Kanye shared some details about his life growing up and his childhood environment, including how his parents reportedly beat him, but "not in [an] abusive way." He wrote:

"When I was growing up my parents beat me. You know, like when I deserved it. Not in abusive way, I guess, I'd be like mom really upset I didn't get the starter hat to go with the jacket you just bought me and then I got back handed out the blue. Just seems like that wouldn't be woke."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West's new revelation comes a week after he made a controversial claim that his late mother, Donda, hooked up with his babysitter. He further alleged that his late mom's actions, which he said he witnessed growing up, have caused him to have s*xual relations with his employees. In a since-deleted post on X over the weekend, per Hot New Hip Hop's April 14 report, Kanye wrote:

"You know that day when you hear noises coming from your mom's room and you find out she's a lesbian and you're like, 'Mom that's my babysitter.' You're sleeping with the employees. See, I got it from you mom."

Ad

Kanye West previously said that he thought of ending his life after his mother died

Kanye West's recent posts weren't the first time he shared vulnerable thoughts about his late mother. In a series of since-deleted posts on X on March 18, 2025, Kanye shared how his mother's passing affected him mentally to the point that he would think about taking his own life at least once a month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said at the time that the idea of ending his life had only vanished from his thoughts in the past five weeks. He wrote:

"THIS PAST FIVE WEEKS HAVE BEEN THE FIRST TIME I HAVEN'T WANTED TO KILL MUSELF SINCE MY MAMA DIED."

In another post, he explained that the idea of ending his life that he has every month stems from his guilt. He said that he blamed himself for his mother's death. He claimed the same in his statement about his mom's passing in an interview in 2015. He told Q Magazine at the time that if never moved to LA, he thinks his mother would still be alive.

Ad

Since his mom passed away, Kanye West has paid tribute to her through his music. In his collaboration with The Beatles' Paul McCartney, Only One, he described his late mom watching over him. He also released his album Donda as an ode to his mother. Moreover, the title song in the album features a voiceover from Kanye's mom.

Kanye West's mother, Donda, passed away in 2007 after suffering from complications following a cosmetic surgery. According to The Seattle Times in January 2008, her autopsy report ruled her cause of death as inconclusive but noted that she had coronary artery disease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More