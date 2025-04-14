"Least horrible things he tweeted"— Internet reacts to Kanye West saying his mother Dinda was a lesbian

Kanye West is once again trending online following a now-deleted tweet in which he claimed that his late mother, Donda West, was a lesbian. The rapper, 46, made the statement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 14, 2025, without offering further context or explanation.

Ad

The tweet, which was up for only a short time before being deleted, sparked widespread reactions on Reddit and social media platforms. Many fans questioned both the truth of the statement and West's reasons for sharing it.

Kanye West tweets about his mom, Donda (Image via @Kanyewest/X)

The tweet read:

Ad

Trending

"You know that day when you hear noises coming from your mom's room and you find out she's a lesbian and you're like Mom that's my babysitter. You're sleeping with the employees. See I got it from you mom."

The statement, which many fans described as a shocking and personal claim, was met with a wave of criticism and sarcasm. This was especially considering that Donda West, who passed away in 2007, is no longer here to address or respond to the claim.

Ad

Reddit users responded swiftly to Kanye West's post, with reactions ranging from disbelief to frustration. Some pointed out that, while the claim was relatively harmless compared to the rapper's previous controversies, it still felt unnecessary.

"This is the least horrible thing he’s tweeted in a while," one Redditor wrote.

Internet reacts to Kanye West saying his mother Donda was a lesbian (Image via WilburWhateleystwin/Reddit)

"I’ve still seen the argument semi recently ‘he never handled his mom’s death well’. This makes it obvious he doesn’t respect her either.," another person said.

Ad

"That's nice, Kanye," one more user commented .

Some fans urged others to stop giving the rapper attention, suggesting that his continued outbursts might be fueled by a desire to stay in the public eye.

"I wish everyone collectively would stop talking about this guy at this point. He doesn’t need or deserve attention," one user wrote.

"Kanye is such a bozo. If anyone deserves a conservatorship it's him," added another

Ad

"First the disgusting tweet about Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles, now this. Take your money and hole up in a shack in the mountains, dude," someone else added.

Kanye West's history of controversial statements

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West provoked strong negative feedback through his deleted tweet about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children in March 2025.

The rapper has continued to generate attention for his social media activity and interview remarks, drawing public criticism from fellow celebrities, according to the NME report of March 19.

Kanye West's mother and former professor, Donda West, passed away due to complications caused by plastic surgery in November 2007. He honored her legacy through his 2021 album, Donda, named as a tribute to her.

Ad

His latest unreleased album, WW3, was first announced during a livestream by DJ Akademiks on April 2, 2025, with an initial release date of April 4. As of April 15, the album has not been released, and no new release date has been officially confirmed.

Ad

As per reports by Page Six, on April 3, 2025, the album reportedly features 11 tracks, including titles such as Heil Hitler, Virgil Let Me Down, and Bianca. The song Bianca is said to reference his relationship with Bianca Censori, with lyrics indicating that she left him following a panic attack allegedly triggered by his social media posts.

The cover art for WW3 features individuals dressed in white robes and pointed hoods, and promotional material included controversial imagery.

Ad

As of now, WW3 remains unreleased.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More