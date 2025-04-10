Kanye West claims Justin Bieber and Harry Styles got intimate with Taylor Swift and "didn't call me" 

On Wednesday, April 10, 2025, Kanye West made controversial remarks aimed at Taylor Swift on his X handle. In his first tweet, Ye started off by claiming to show viewers an example of racism, then going on to write:

"Justin Bieber and Hary Styles f**ked Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me. Oh I forgot. I can't hold water."

The Donda rapper then went on to claim that the tweet was "one thousand percent true." In a subsequent tweet, Ye went on to write:

"IM MAD I HAVENT F**KED TAYLOR SWIFT... YET7"

Screenshots of Kanye West making controversial remarks about Taylor Swift in his tweets (Images via X/@kanyewest)

At the time of writing this article, Kanye's tweets are still visible on X. This isn't the first tweet where West has mentioned the Bad Blood singer. In another tweet, which has since been deleted, Ye claimed that Swift was one of the reasons why he hasn't gotten the opportunity to headline an NFL Super Bowl Halftime show yet, as per The Mirror.

West wrote in his tweet:

"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat"

In a subsequent tweet, the 99 Problems rapper went on to say that he got "blocked from the stage" because he was ahead of his time.

Kanye West's beef with Taylor Swift started with the 2009 MTV VMAs

With his latest tweets aimed at Taylor Swift, Kanye West has reignited the long-standing beef between the artists, which started back in September 2009, on the stage of the MTV VMA Awards.

Swift had just won the award for Best Female Video for her song, You Belong With Me. While she was delivering her acceptance speech, Ye interrupted her.

Coming up the stage uninterrupted, West claimed that Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time, indirectly discrediting her award. A day later, when Ye was in an interview with The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he admitted that what he did was rude and that he'd like to apologize to her about it in person.

A couple of days later, Taylor revealed that Ye had called her to apologize and that she had accepted it. However, four years later, in an interview with the New York Times (in June 2013), West took his apology back, saying:

"I don't have one regret. If anyone's reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now. I have, as a human being, fallen to peer pressure."

Three years later, when the two had seemingly reached a peaceful dynamic, Kanye released Famous, as part of his seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo - taking a direct aim at Swift, with the lyrics saying the Blank Space singer owed him s*x.

Besides Taylor Swift, the other celebrities that Kanye West has recently targeted in his X rant include Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Ty Dolla $ign.

