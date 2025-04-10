Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z over rude remark about his children only to make a lewd comment about Beyoncé in a following tweet

Kanye West, aka Ye, had recently been in headlines for his questionable tweets surrounding anti-semitism and other offensive content. One such problematic tweet he posted was about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's younger children. Now, taking to X on Wednesday, April 9, Kanye apologized to Jay-Z about the same, writing:

"I'm sorry Jay Z. I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n*ggas had my back."

Kanye West's apology to Jay-Z (Image via X/@kanyewest)

This apology was in connection with a tweet that Kanye made last month, in which he used an ableist slur for Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé's twin kids. Calling the kids "r*tarded," Kanye West wrote on X:

"Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice."

Ye ended up deleting the tweet later, even clarifying that he didn't do so out of remorse but only to avoid getting suspended from the social media platform. His offensive remarks about Rumi and Sir also made Suge Knight bash him on The Art of Dialogue last month, as reported by Billboard on March 27.

While Ye recently apologized for his remarks, he made another questionable tweet shortly afterwards. In the later tweet, he targeted Beyoncé and Jay-Z and wrote:

"Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy. I mean like at least a couple times."

Another remark by Ye on Beyoncé & Jay Z (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Following this tweet, a few netizens seemingly criticized him for making such a personal comment about the couple. Meanwhile, on March 21, Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé's dad, also reacted to Ye's statements about the couple. He told TMZ that he hoped Kanye West got the mental help that he apparently needed.

An insider claimed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z might take legal action against Kanye West for his comments about their kids

On March 20, an insider exclusively told Page Six that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were aware of the offensive remarks made by Ye, even though the latter deleted the tweets shortly after posting. According to the insider, the couple was in discussions about whether they wanted to handle the matter privately or through legal procedures.

The insider told the outlet:

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."

It was further reported by Page Six that the couple, however, were not planning to address the matter publicly. Another source told the outlet that even Kanye West's former wife, Kim Kardashian, was "appalled" by the rapper's choice of words for Beyoncé's children.

In a September 2024 interview with GQ, Beyoncé had revealed how attached she was to her children. According to the singer, she had put immense efforts into ensuring that her kids were safe and their privacy was protected.

As for the latest apology that Kanye uploaded on X, no response has been received from either Beyoncé or Jay-Z as of now.

