How are Travis Scott's children related to Kanye West? Rapper praises Ye claiming he "taught him a lot about music"

Travis Scott praised Kanye West and credited the Runaway singer for teaching him a lot about music in a recent conversation. Scott also mentioned that Ye is an uncle to his children. During an interview with Complex, released on April 8, 2025, the rapper spoke highly of his relationship with Kanye West and mentioned:

"Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just ‘taught’ me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music.

Scott continued:

To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f**k it is, just constantly learning."

Travis Scott, aka La Flame, shares two children with his former partner, Kylie Jenner—daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Jacques Webster. Kanye West is an uncle to Scott's children, as their mother, Kylie Jenner, is the half-sister of West's ex-wife and mother to his four kids, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and Jenner's mother is Kris Jenner. However, they have different fathers—Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Kardashian, respectively. Therefore, Ye's kids with Kim and Scott's kids with Jenner are cousins. Apart from their distant family connection, Scott and Ye have teamed up for projects multiple times. The rapper was also signed to West's G.O.O.D Music label and has worked together since 2013.

When Kanye West claimed Travis Scott took him out of his album Utopia "without explanation"

In a March 30 interview with hip-hop influencer DJ Akademiks, Kanye West claimed that Travis Scott removed his contribution from his 2023 album Utopia without explanation. He said:

"Trav left me off his album. He took four of my songs from the ranch in Wyoming… Replaced me, took me off, I felt, with no explanation, sh*t just comes out."

For the unversed, Utopia marked La Flame's return to music in July 2023 after a five-year hiatus. It featured multiple high-profile collaborations, including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Drake. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list and was a major critical and commercial success for Travis Scott.

Speaking further about his alleged exclusion from the project, Kanye West added that he recorded four songs at the Wyoming studio, but none of them made it to the final album. He said:

"It was the perfect combination of me not having a name in this and me finding out about that sh*t, to me being left out of the album. My choruses, my exact singing lines—replace me with him or with other people."

Despite Ye not featuring on Utopia, Travis Scott credited the rapper for his influence on his music. During his Circus Maximus Tour in Rome, Scott brought in Ye on stage. The duo performed Praise God, their collaboration from West's 2017 album Donda, and another one of Ye's hits, Can't Tell Me Nothing.

Kanye West was also credited as a producer and co-writer on tracks like God's Country, Telekinesis, and Thank God, on Utopia.

Further, Ye's relationship with Scott spans multiple years, as both were previously related to women of the Kardashian family. According to La Flame, Ye "took him in super early" in his career, as the rapper admitted during the release of his album Rodeo in 2015 in an interview with Complex. Speaking to Billboard about his album Rodeo, Travis Scott said in September 2015 that they keep playing it "over and over."

In the following year, Scott featured in Kanye West's album, The Life of Pablo. At the time of the album's release, the rapper described his relationship with West like that of a "stepdad," as reported by People magazine.

"He’s like my stepdad. We always had that relationship where we cook up ideas. We [talk] all the time about random s**t life and how we can do better as people and as rock stars. Our goal is to help people figure out who they want to be," he said.

In other news, Travis Scott has yet to announce his next project. However, he is gearing up for the 2025 leg of his Circus Maximus Tour, which will see the rapper perform in the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Doha, India, and South Africa.

