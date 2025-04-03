How rich is Kanye West? Rapper's net worth explored as Ye's new song sparks divorce rumors with Bianca Censori

Kanye West's net worth has been a major point of discussion for years, especially following his business successes and controversies. While he was once considered a billionaire, his financial standing has changed significantly.

Recently, the rapper found himself in the news limelight because of his recent song release, BIANCA, which hints at marital problems between him and Bianca Censori, thus starting speculation about their split.

At present, Kanye West maintains a net worth of $400 million according to the reporting of Forbes. The collapse of business partnerships caused West to drop from his former status as a billionaire to the current value of $400 million. His Yeezy brand together with Adidas West achieved an estimated net worth surpassing $2 billion in its financial peak.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, during its peak, the Adidas-Yeezy collaboration reportedly generated $2 billion annually, making it a key source of West's wealth. However, following controversial statements that led to Adidas cutting ties with him in October 2022, his net worth dropped substantially, as reported by Forbes.

The termination of the deal meant a significant loss in income, as West no longer received royalties from Yeezy product sales. Despite this setback, West remains a major figure in the fashion and music industries. He still owns 100% of Yeezy, which continues to hold value, and he also has multiple revenue streams from music royalties, real estate, and other ventures, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

With his latest track, BIANCA from the upcoming WW3 album, Kanye West sparked widespread rumors about his split from Bianca Censori. The song released on April 3 suggests through its lyrics that West and his spouse Censori may currently face separation.

"Bianca, I just want you to come back," West raps in the song, appearing to reference his wife.

Another verse states, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it."

The lyrics have led fans to speculate that Censori may have left Kanye West, possibly due to his recent social media activity.

Kanye West's cryptic posts fuel rumors about marriage troubles

In the weeks leading up to the song's release, Kanye West had already hinted at personal struggles through his social media posts. In March 2025, he shared a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies."

According to Us Weekly, he also referenced past hardships, writing:

"I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too."

The pair of Kanye West and Bianca Censori married each other in December 2022, despite West declaring divorce from Kim Kardashian only a few weeks earlier.

Their relationship often generates public attention because of Censori's distinctive fashion style when she attends events publicly. A revealing outfit choice by Bianca Censori during the 2025 Grammys event created widespread media reaction, as reported by E! News.

However, in recent weeks, the couple has reportedly made fewer public appearances together. On March 3, they were reportedly spotted arriving separately at a Los Angeles studio, leading to further speculation. Prior to that, Censori participated in West's February 24 live performance, but the two have reportedly not been seen together as often as before.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Kanye West continues to focus on his career. He recently released his album Bully on March 18, featuring contributions from his eldest son, Saint West. Meanwhile, his daughter North West also appeared on a track titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which included a feature from Sean "Diddy" Combs, as stated by E! News.

As for his personal life, neither Kanye nor Bianca has publicly addressed the divorce speculation. WW3, his newest album is set to release soon.

