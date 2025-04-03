"I was trying not to cry" — Dave Blunts recalls the experience of meeting Kanye West for his upcoming album WW3

DJ Akademiks interviewed rapper Dave Blunts on his livestream on April 2, 2025. While calling Dave "the man of the hour," Akademiks also said that he had spoken to Kanye West, who had praised Blunts a lot. They then talked about Ye announcing the release of his upcoming album titled WW3, set to be on April 3.

Ad

Further in the interview, Dave recalled the moment when he first met Kanye West to collaborate in WW3. The rapper said:

"Kanye was chopping up sh*t and makin' beats and sh*t, and I'm sittin' there... and me and Jesse are lookin' at each other like, nro, what the f*ck? Like, this is Ye, he's makin' a beat in front of us."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dave then recalled how he felt very emotional at the moment. He additionally said:

"I was trying not to cry, I'm emotional. You know what I'm saying, I don't have toxic masculinity... I was having a panic attack, for real."

Dave Blunts then continued by stating that he got so overwhelmed that he began feeling like he wasn't good enough to work with Ye. His friends apparently had to calm him down at the time.

Ad

Akademiks also asked Dave how he got involved with Ye, to which the rapper stated that they had common friends. According to Dave Blunts, his friends showed Kanye his music, after which the Runaway artist wanted to meet him. Dave, along with his team, then arrived at Ye's warehouse to meet him.

Kanye West announced the upcoming album WW3 featuring Dave Blunts while being on DJ Akademiks' livestream

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement about Kanye West's upcoming project with Dave Blunts was made during a recent livestream by DJ Akademiks. In the livestream, the fans reportedly received a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Kanye's creative process.

Fans came up with mixed reactions upon learning Dave Blunts' feature on WW3. The tracklist of the upcoming album was also shared on social media on April 2, 2025. The titles of the tracks included some controversial ones like Heil Hitler, Hitler Ye and Jesus, and Free Diddy.

Ad

On March 6, Ye gave an update about his then-upcoming album on X. However, it was unclear at the time which album he was referring to since Bully was yet to be released. In the now-deleted tweet, Kanye wrote:

"This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the recent conversation with Blunts, DJ Akademiks revealed that he was Facetimed from the team at Ye's facility. According to Akademiks, that was when he got to know about Dave's involvement in the project with Kanye West.

Kanye West dropped his album Bully on March 18, 2025. This was announced back in September 2024. The project reportedly was released in a short film form and grabbed massive attention. However, the album received mixed reviews from listeners.

No further information is available about WW2 as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback