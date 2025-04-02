"I'll pull up anywhere alone by myself" — Dave Blunts calls out Antonio Brown to a fade

American rapper Dave Blunts and former footballer Antonio Brown have been throwing jabs at each other since December 2024. This happened after Brown compared Blunts to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt. To this, the rapper reportedly responded by making references to a 2021 lawsuit accusing Brown of s*xual abuse.

Recently, Dave took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post on Stories on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. In the Story, Dave tagged Antonio Brown, and wrote:

"@ab Can I pls get a fade? I'll pull up anywhere alone by myself. We can go allegation by allegation. The only allegations I have is allegedly I beat tf outta ngas that love to talk."

The Story on Dave's Instagram account soon went viral. In reference to the post, in American football, a fade route is a football play and a passing route, as per footballadvantage.com.

On December 25, 2024, Antonio wrote on X:

"N*gga really is the black Jaba the hutt…."

This tweet then went quite viral and was viewed more than 550K times and liked over 2,500 times, at the time of writing. As per reports by TMZ, Dave Blunts took to Instagram to talk about the s*xual assault allegations filed against Antonio Brown.

Dave Blunts is set to begin his upcoming tour next month

In separate news about Dave Blunts, the rapper is all set to start his upcoming tour from April 12, as per reports by Trillmag. The details and dates about the tour were revealed on the official site of the rapper. The tour will begin with its first show in Phoenix, Arizona and then go on covering cities like Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn, Cambridge, Chicago, Detroit, and Denver.

The concert is scheduled to conclude with its final show on May 23, 2025, in Santa Ana, California. In December, he appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk and spoke about his future projects.

In the show, Dave even revealed that his "dream collab" would be with singer Justin Bieber. Dave described Bieber's voice as the "voice of an angel."

He went on to tell Martyn that the name of his next album would be Exactly, So Shut Up. On March 31, the rapper, however, took to social media and revealed that he was all set to release his next studio album titled YOU CANT SAY THAT. Dave additionally posted the cover art for the album and announced that it will officially be dropped in April 2025.

As per reports by Trillmag, the rapper has already released three singles from the upcoming studio album: Thinking of You, First Day Out The Hospital, and Balcony. Fans seem quite excited with the announcement as they await the album.

