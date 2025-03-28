"THV owns Instagram" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's social media account dominance leaves Na PD and Choi Woo-sik speechless

BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, became the highlight of a recent conversation on Channel Fullmoon (@15ya_egg). On March 28, 2025, actor Choi Woo-shik appeared in a video uploaded on the channel, hosted by PD Na Yeong-seok.

Ad

During the conversation, the dialogue shifted toward social media, subsequently prompting a discussion regarding the Instagram accounts of fellow Wooga Squad members. The discourse commenced with Park Seo-jun's Instagram account (@bn_sj2013), which currently boasts an impressive 25.6 million followers.

Choi Woo-shik then introduced the subject of BTS' Taehyung, also referred to as Kim Taehyung, and his account (@thv). This led to the revelation that he possesses a staggering 66.9 million followers. The disclosure astounded the group, with staff members noting the significant disparity between the follower counts.

Ad

Trending

Na PD, taken aback by these figures, inquired whether Taehyung's follower count surpassed that of Park Seo-jun. In response, Woo-shik stated, as translated to English by X user @mybwits:

"It's just a galaxy."

Fans quickly reacted to the exchange, emphasizing BTS' Taehyung's dominance on social media. Many celebrated his influence, highlighting his continued popularity and global reach. One fan commented:

"THV owns Instagram. He's not just the most-followed Korean man, he's also one of the most influential people in the world on insta for having the highest average engagement rate in the world"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many others reacted to the video, with one agreeing that the BTS idol's Instagram account is a "galaxy."

"I get it honestly bc where all those people coming from?? those tae ig stories with 1M+ views??? crazy lol," posted an X user.

"Mind you, it's been a while since he updated that account huhu I miss user thv dumps," read a comment on X.

Ad

"I do agree, Taehyung's Instagram is like a galaxy, with every post shining like a star, pulling us deeper into his world and making us feel like we're part of his universe with each new update," mentioned another netizen.

Fans also commented on the bond between Taehyung and Choi Woo-shik. Many found his reactions to the singer's popularity amusing, highlighting how they see him as a younger brother. Some pointed out how often the group mentions him, expressing how much they miss him. They shared their love for the duo's dynamic, calling it chaotic yet lovable.

Ad

"Them getting surprised at taehyungs popularity is so funny cus for them taehyung always been their baby brother not an worldwide super star," wrote one more fan.

"They are so precious also could we do a count on how many times wooga mention taehyungs name unprovoked like they really do miss him as much as we do," said an individual on X.

Ad

"In wooga I love Wooshik sm like you don't understand.. they're my chaotic cutest loveliest duo tht I think they vibes matches so well nd I love it can't wait when my beloved Taehyung will be back and then the beautiful memories we'll get from them nd whole wooga," shared this X user.

"CAN WE GET SECOND SEASON OF FRIENDCATION PLEASE ???" added this netizen.

Ad

BTS' Taehyung continues to dominate Instagram and music charts during military service

Ad

BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, remains an influential presence on social media despite his ongoing military service. Since launching his personal Instagram account on December 6, 2021, alongside RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, he has achieved significant milestones.

Upon joining the platform, he established two Guinness World Records, achieving the distinction of becoming the fastest individual to reach one million followers in a mere 43 minutes and exceeding 10 million followers within four hours and 52 minutes. Such accomplishments positioned him ahead of notable personalities, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Rupert Grint.

Ad

Data sourced from the social media tracking entity known as @btskthv1230 reveals that BTS' Taehyung currently occupies the foremost position in global influencer engagement, garnering an average of 10.9 million likes per post.

In contrast, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo secures the second position with an average of 6.2 million likes per post despite possessing a follower count that surpasses 651 million.

His engagement has demonstrated notable consistency, even throughout his military service. On February 23, 2025, subsequent to sharing an update regarding his military service, his account experienced an influx of 117,000 new followers. The aforementioned post has accrued 15 million likes so far, contributing to an engagement rate of 16.36% for the month of February, which is classified as "excellent" by prevailing industry standards.

Ad

On February 26, 2025, HypeAuditor ranked him as the fifth among the world's leading influencers, marking the highest position attained by an Asian artist. Additionally, BTS' Taehyung holds the leading position in the music category on Instagram, ranking first in the United Kingdom and second in the United States, trailing only Selena Gomez.

The platform appraises musicians based on metrics such as engagement, follower quality, and interaction rates. Notably, BTS' Taehyung is the sole Korean artist represented in the United Kingdom's Top 50 Most Influential Musicians list.

Ad

Ad

In 2024, despite his military obligations, BTS' Taehyung stayed musically engaged. He dropped three songs—Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a duet with Park Hyo-shin), and a remix of White Christmas featuring Bing Crosby.

Fri(end)s reached No. 65 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Global 200. Winter Ahead made history as the first jazz track by a K-pop artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. His remix of White Christmas, released on December 7, 2024, soared to the top of the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, celebrating the song's 81st anniversary.

Ad

BTS' Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Following basic training, he was assigned to the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force under the 2nd Corps' Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024. He is expected to complete his service in June 2025, along with the remaining BTS members who are currently enlisted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback