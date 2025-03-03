"Never letting go of the bread cheek agenda" — Fans go gaga as BTS' Taehyung drops Weverse photo marking his double-digit military discharge countdown

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, surprised fans with a new Weverse update on March 3, 2025. The singer shared a photo of himself in military uniform.

Dressed in full-service attire, Taehyung sported a black beret with a military emblem. His uniform featured the South Korean flag on the sleeve, a name tag, and patches indicating his SDT unit and Sergeant rank.

Holding a pair of chopsticks, the vocalist appeared focused, seated in what looked like a traditional Korean-style room with wooden lattice panels and wallpaper. He also wore wireless earbuds and a military mask.

Taehyung also posted another image of his face hidden behind a LOTTE strawberry ice cream packet. The pink packaging of the ice cream featured the words "There's only you" written on it.

Fans erupted with excitement as soon as Taehyung's Weverse post went live. The sight of him in uniform and the vocalist's rounded cheeks, which resemble the fluffiness of bread for his fans, sent ARMYs (BTS fandom name) into a frenzy. One fan wrote:

"I wanna nom-nom those cheeks - never letting go of the bread cheek agenda"

Many others reacted, mentioning his cheeks.

"no matter how buff he is, he still got those cute bready cheeks," said another fan.

"So f***ing adorable I cryyyyyyy!!! Imma go nomnomnomnomnom on his cheekies! he is focused, ready with chopsticks in hand. My babieee!" wrote one netizen.

"You've lost weight, beautiful baby...but you look very handsome with that body...it matches your magnificent height...you are a handsome man..." commented one X user.

The post marked a significant milestone, as Taehyung now has just 99 days left before completing his mandatory military service and returning to civilian life—and, most importantly, to his fans, ARMYs. The fandom erupted with joy, flooding social media with excitement as they celebrated the countdown to his long-awaited return.

"Our Sergeant Kim looking so fine! The bread cheeks are intact, and the aura is unmatched. Even in the military, Taehyung stays effortlessly cool. 99 days countdown begins! We’re getting closer to seeing Taehyung back on stage," said one fan on X .

"Our Special Forces Sergeant Kim Taehyung has achieved 'Special Warrior'tstatus! Love his duality," wrote this netizen.

"And this adorable Taehyung was awarded the 'Special Forces Warrior' title," said an individual on X.

"My beautiful boy is making a day He doesn't know that we are waiting for him every day and every moment. Come to healthy baby," added this fan.

BTS' Taehyung shares heartfelt letter to ARMYs on Weverse, reflects on military life and missing the stage

Accompanying the photos posted on Weverse on March 3, 2025, was a personal letter to ARMYs, where Kim shared details about his time in the service. He described recent experiences, including clearing snow, engaging in snowball fights, and training hard as part of his unit.

He shared that he recently achieved the rank of Second-Class Sergeant and became a special forces soldier. While pushing himself through intense training, he revealed that he had suffered and recovered from a rib injury. Now focused on his health, Kim mentioned being on a diet and weighing 70 kg.

"It's been a special fighter recently I worked out hard I worked hard and got a rib once I'm back I'm on a diet now It's 70" shared BTS's V.

He also reflected on his newfound reading habit. He shared that he received so many books but admitted to struggling to finish them all.

The BTS idol noted that military life has surprisingly cured his insomnia but added waking up early remains a challenge. Expressing his deep longing for the stage, he admitted to rewatching BTS concert videos and wanting to dance and sing again. He even shared a humorous moment where his junior asked him to check Black Swan's choreography, only to realize he had forgotten it.

Kim also shared his current interests, mentioning that he had been watching the drama Buried Hearts. He admired his friend and fellow Wwoga gang member Park Hyung-sik's acting in it.

He also mentioned j-hope, saying he had watched the variety show I Live Alone featuring fellow BTS member. However, V expressed sadness over missing j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts, calling them a special chance to see ARMYs.

Ending on an emotional note, he expressed his love for ARMY, writing:

"Anyway, I miss you! I love you!"

With only 99 days left until his discharge, fans flooded social media with love and excitement, eagerly awaiting Taehyung's return in June. His fellow BTS members—SUGA, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook—who are currently serving in the military will also be discharged and join civilian life in June 2025.

