"Take care and come back to us soon Taehyung" — Fans send in wishes as BTS' V reveals rib injury in his military discharge countdown letter

On March 3, 2025, BTS' V shared an update about his military service on Weverse, the group's online community. In his post, he mentioned the activities he had recently indulged in. However, what caught fans' attention was his mention of an injury, the Love Me Again singer revealed that he had hurt his ribs.

In his letter, BTS' V also shared that he was promoted to Sergeant, 2nd Class, making him the second in command in his unit. He added that he would soon be the first in command. His rib injury occurred during his training to become the "Special Warrior" in his unit.

Fans were concerned to read about his injury and began flooding the online community page and social media, wishing him a speedy recovery. They also congratulated V on his promotion. One fan on X wrote:

"Taehyung said he fractured a rib while working out but he recovered. We’re so glad to hear that he’s recovered well from his injury and is better now Wishing him a smooth and healthy remainder of his service, take care and come back to us soon Taehyung"

Fans showed concern for BTS' V and also congratulated him.

"Taehyung was working so hard that he broke a rib but it's fine now! God I hope he's okay and no more injurie please, praying for his health and safe return," a fan wrote.

"God bless my baby with health and lot of happiness," another fan wrote.

"I'm so proud of you V. you've accomplished so much and worked so hard. please be safe and come back to us healthyly ilysm," an X user wrote.

Meanwhile, some wished to see the idol soon.

"Munchkin , i missed you so much. Thank you for updating ur armys . I am super proud of you Sergeant Kim Taehyung. Love you" a user wrote

"Oh my God, you broke a rib?!? Take care, TaeTae. And I'm so proud of the progress you've made, rising in the ranks. Be safe, be healthy and don't worry, the Black Swan choreography will come back to you as soon as you're back in the practice room. Love you." another user replied

"Reading this in a cute Taehyung way. He's a big cutie as always. We miss you so much! Looking forward to see you." a user replied

What else did BTS' V write in his letter on Weverse?

Continuing his letter, BTS' V shared that one of his juniors performed the Black Swan choreography in front of him, but he had forgotten the original choreography.

He also mentioned watching Park Hyung-sik's current thriller drama Buried Hearts and BTS' j-hope's episode on I Live Alone. Additionally, the idol expressed his regret about not being able to attend j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul.

This letter comes a few days after BTS' V's Instagram post, where he shared photos from his life in the military. With less than 100 days remaining, he is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

