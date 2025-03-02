"FAMILY IS ALMOST BACK" – BTS fans celebrate as RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook begin their 100-day countdown, with Suga following soon

On March 2, 2025, BTS fans (ARMY), took to social media to celebrate a milestone in the group’s military service journey. According to the Goondori military tracking app, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have officially entered the final 100 days of their enlistment, with their discharge set for June 2025.

Meanwhile, Suga, who enlisted later, is also approaching his return, with around 111 days left in service.

The news sparked excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for BTS’ full reunion. Since Jin's enlistment in December 2022, fans of the septet have counted down the days until all seven members complete their duties.

According to South Korean law, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 35 must complete mandatory military service, which usually lasts from 18 to 21 months. During this time, they undergo training and fulfill assigned roles while pausing their careers.

As the countdown dropped to double digits, ARMYs expressed their joy across social media. Many shared posts about how they have waited nearly two and a half years for this moment. An X user, @rapliner03 wrote,

"100 DAYS LEFT TILL THEY COME HOME THEN ALL WE NEED IS YOONGI MY FAMILY IS ALMOST BACK."

Others joined in to celebrate the countdown of the members returning to the spotlight.

"WE CAME SO FAR. MANIFESTING FOR NAMJOON TO POST D-100 COUNTDOWN," an X user wrote.

"A HUNDRED DAYS LEFT WE CAN DO THIS," another fan commented.

"I can’t believe we are this close to getting our guys back and then just a short time after that we have Suga too !!!!," a netizen remarked.

"FUTURE GONNA BE OKAY," a fan added.

Some also took to X and wrote how they had "dreamt" of such days, referring to the time when the members were still enlisting.

"I’ve dreamt of these days," an X user commented.

"AND TOMORROW WE’RE FINALLY DOWN TO A 2-DIGIT COUNTDOWN GRAAAAAAAAAAAH WE HAVE COME SO FAR," another person mentioned.

"We're approaching the double digits," a fan remarked.

More updates and recent activities of BTS members

Adding to the excitement, it was confirmed that Jimin and Jungkook had been promoted to the rank of sergeant. This promotion, displayed on the Goondori tracking app, recognizes a soldier’s dedication and performance during service.

Fans were quick to share their pride, praising the duo for excelling in their duties.

BTS leader RM also joined in on the excitement. On March 2, he posted an update on his Instagram story, revealing a countdown tracker marking 100 days until his discharge. The post featured a cartoon bear holding a sign that read:

"Mr. Kim Namjoon, you have 100 days left until discharge! Keep going, you’ll be out in no time!"

Suga is also completing his mandatory service. However, his term is longer than other members as he is serving as a social worker in the military due to his physical injury. This requires 21 months of service instead of 18 months.

Meanwhile, Jin and j-hope, the first two members to complete their service, have been keeping busy with solo activities. Jin, who was discharged in June 2024, has been actively engaging with fans, releasing his solo album Happy, hosting a variety show, and attending major fashion events.

He was recently at the Gucci fashion show in Milan. He went there as the luxury brand's global brand ambassador.

BTS rapper and dancer j-hope, who completed his service in October 2024, kicked off his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. His first concert on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, left fans in awe as he performed a setlist of 26 songs with unmatched energy.

The tour will continue across North America and Asia, including stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka.

As BTS’ full reunion approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high. With RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook soon returning and Suga following shortly after, fans are eagerly counting down the days.

