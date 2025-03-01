“Statements were made”- Fans emotional as BTS’ j-hope performs Mic Drop, Bapsae, & more OT7 songs at his ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ Seoul concert

BTS' j-hope rolled out the first show of his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, 2025. As it was the singer's first solo tour, fans were thrilled to see what he had in store for them and they were impressed when they saw the setlist for the solo world tour's first day.

They took to social media to discuss the number of BTS songs, including MIC DROP, Bapsae, and Airplane Pt. 2 on the setlist of the tour. Since most solo tours focus mainly on the singer's solo tracks and discography, fans were happy to see that j-hope had balanced his setlist with songs from his boy band BTS.

Apart from the songs in the setlist, fans also noticed that there were hints and the presence of BTS in the tour. The idol played clips of BTS' dance practices while performing NEURON. The singer also displayed a few other slogans by BTS on the screen throughout his performances on HOPE ON THE STAGE Day 1.

As fans saw the performance, they took to social media, especially X to discuss how the singer included his band and band mates in his solo tour. One person even noted that "statements were made" with the performance.

"i wonder, the multiple ot7 songs on the playlist, the bts dance practices on the screen during neuron… in the year of 2025. yeah statements were made."

Others said that him putting the songs in his setlist proved that j-hope missed "being BTS" as much as fans "miss them as a group." Fans also discussed how they were emotional when they saw OT7 BTS songs being performed at the first show of j-hope's solo world tour.

"safety zone (77) and the ot7 slogans that were caught on screen that we know from d-day tour, hobi can see. bts forever and everrr." said a fan on X

"always forget bts can perform bts songs like WDYM you put it on the setlist" added another fan

"hobi adding bts songs to his setlist oh my god he misses being bts as much as we miss them as a group :(" commented a netizen

"Hobi is telling us louder ‘THIS IS BTS YEAR’ . The setlist is fire" stated a fan

"HE LOVES BTS SO MUCH THIS SETLIST IS CRAZY" added an X user

"hobi rapping yoongi's verse, ot7 fanchant, bts songs in the setlist I'm happy" said a netizen

"the way hobi’s adding all these ot7 songs to his setlist.. like there’s actual tears in my eyes" commented another X user

BTS' j-hope, his recent activities, and all you need to know about his solo world tour

Since October 2024, BTS' j-hope has been slowly making his way into the K-pop industry, following his return from his mandatory military service.

He kickstarted his activities by attending events like Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul. The singer also threw the first pitch at the second game between KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions match in the 2024 Korean Series.

BTS' j-hope then announced his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to make stops across 15 cities in the world.

The tour started on February 28 at the KSPO Dome, and the idol has a three-day concert in the same venue as an inaugral event in his solo world tour. The other two shows will take place on March 1 and March 2, respectively.

Here are all the dates and venues of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

Fans and netizens are thrilled to see what j-hope has in store for them in the upcoming shows of HOPE ON THE STAGE.

