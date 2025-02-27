"He looks so healthy": Fans react as updates on BTS' Taehyung visiting a restaurant with his military juniors amidst his service land on the internet

On Thursday, February 27, a new update on BTS' Taehyung amidst his military service landed on the internet. The idol reportedly visited a restaurant with his military juniors during his service, and the restaurant's owner posted the selfie they took with the idol and added a few comments on the idol's visit on the online community app, theqoo.

The owner stated that they were stressed about work and the restaurant lately. However, Taehyung's visit lifted his spirits. Here's the exact statement from the theqoo post:

"BTS V, who is currently working in Chuncheon, came to our store after searching for it with his juniors!! A world star has come to a hidden alley & it seems that V is doing well today. Customers are coming in steadily today, thanks to V's energy!! I've been feeling stressed lately, but today's work is UP UP!"

Following this post, fans and netizens were thrilled about the latest update from the K-pop idol. Given that not many pictures and videos of the BTS members who are currently enlisted in the military reach the internet, fans were elated to get a glimpse of Taehyung. They were also happy to see the idol look healthy and spend time with his acquaintances in the military.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

" He looks so healthy"

Expand Tweet

"He truly is Everyone's happiness preacher" said a fan on X

"My gorgeous mannnnn, please he looks healthy & handsome," added another fan

"why is he the most sweet person ever" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were happy to get the new update on BTS' Taehyung.

"Even in the midst of his military service, Tae’s presence alone brings warmth and joy." stated a fan

"sergeant kim with his military junior, omo my heart" added an X user

"MY ENERGY AND FEELINGS ARE UP TOO AFTER SEEING THIS JSJSJSSJ TAEHYUNG" said a netizen

"hello!!!! he looks so good its insane!!!!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent activities

BTS' Taehyung or V is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 along with his other group members. He stands as a member of the Vocal Line subunit, which also includes the other members, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook.

The idol has rolled out several solo tracks both independently and through BTS albums. Some of his famous tracks include Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, Inner Child, Singularity, etc. However, he made his official solo debut in September 2023, with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, which was released in dedication to the relationship he shared with his pet dog, Yeontan.

Following the same, the idol released several other singles. In March 2024 he released a song called, FRI(END)S, and rolled out two winter songs in December 2024. One was a posthumous collaboration with the late American actor and singer, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas, and another was a collaborative track with Park Hyo-shin, called Winter Ahead.

On the other hand, the idol is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment. He started his service on December 11, 2023, along with his fellow member RM. Taehyung, who stands as a sergeant in the South Korean military, is part of the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. He is assigned to the "Ssangyong Unit" of the 2nd Corps.

The idol is expected to be discharged from the military in July 2025 after the completion of his 18-month service.

